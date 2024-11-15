THE INVISIBILITY PROJECT: WOMEN ON THE VERGE Festival to be Presented at Polaris North

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"The Invisibility Project: Women on the Verge" is a New York play festival produced by Rose-Marie Brandwein that will have performances on Friday, November 15, 16 and 17 at Polaris North (245 W. 29th Street) starting at 7 pm, with a Sunday Matinee at 3 pm.

This festival, which launched on November 14, is co-sponsored by Honor Roll!, a grassroots program that advocates for women+ playwrights over 40.

The Invisibility Project was conceived to provide female playwrights over the age of 40 with greater visibility and an opportunity to give voice to their creativity. Their works collectively and individually honor the female spirit of resilience, passion and determination.

Rose-Marie Brandwein says, "As female playwrights, theatre is no longer as welcoming- rendering many of us invisible with limited opportunities to see our works staged. The Invisibility Project turns that around."

The five playwrights in the festival are D-Davis ("What's What"), Hortense Gerardo ("Winds of Change), Pamela Kingsley ("Sleepwalking'), Vita Patrick Morales ("The Gift"), and Tracie E. Morrison ("Bare Chicken").

The cast includes Ange Berneau*, Carol Carter*, Ms. D, Mary Keefe*, Kassie Kole, Lucy McMichael*, Vivian Meisner*, John L. Payne*, Alexis Schreiber, William Shuman*, Barbie Seigle, and Diane Tyler* (*Members, AEA).

Plays are directed by Eric Diamond, Edgar Chisholm, John L.Payne and D.B. Smith.

Producer Rose-Marie Brandwein received her M.F.A. in professional writing from the University of Southern California where she studied playwriting and screenwriting. She studied playwriting with Larry Carr,Jack Gelber, David Scott Milton and Walter Hadler at Roundabout Conservatory Theatre's Playwriting Unit and with directors Andrew Leynse and Tyler Marchant of Primary Stages. This is her third festival at Polaris North. Her full length play "Expiration Date" was first performed as a staged reading at Stage Left Studio's Women at Work Festival before going onto productions at the East of Edinburgh Festival at 59E59 Theaters and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She's a member of the Dramatists Guild.

HONOR ROLL! is a grass-roots group whose members self-initiate actions to increase our inclusion in theater. Honor Roll! is an advocacy and action group of women+ playwrights over 40 as well as our women+ over 40 allies. The term "women+" refers to a spectrum of gender identification. Honor Roll members are the generation excluded at the outset of their careers because of sexism, now overlooked because of ageism. The organization celebrates diversity in theater and works to eliminate age discrimination as it intersects with sexism and other biases including those based on race, gender identity, ethnicity, faith, socioeconomic status, disability, and sexual orientation in the American Theater and beyond.

Admission to The Invisibility Project: Women on the Ledge" is free. For reservations, email: WomenHRFEST@outlook.com.

