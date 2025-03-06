THE HOLIDAY SONGBOOK Now Availble for Licensing From Thirty Saints Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thirty Saints Productions has announced the worldwide licensing release of The Holiday Songbook, the first installment of the company's highly acclaimed Songbook Series.

This festive musical concert celebrates beloved holiday classics through fresh arrangements and fascinating historical insights, offering theaters an accessible, high-quality production perfect for the holiday season.

Created by Broadway veteran James A. Rocco, composer Albert Evans (Pageant), and award-winning Musical Director Raymond Berg, The Holiday Songbook transforms familiar seasonal favorites into an engaging theatrical experience. From a multilingual "Silent Night Suite" to an Andrews Sisters-inspired "Up On The Housetop" and crowd-pleasing mashups of modern classics, the show delivers entertainment that appeals to audiences of all ages.

Featured songs include timeless favorites such as "Let It Snow," "Winter Wonderland," "A Marshmallow World," "Here We Come A-Wassailing," "Sleigh Ride," "The Carol of The Bells," and contemporary hits like "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)". Each song is reimagined with innovative arrangements while preserving the cherished melodies that audiences know and love. At The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, The Songbook Series grew from individual performances to a subscription series with nearly 3,000 annual attendees.

"The Holiday Songbook takes audiences on a musical journey from medieval wassailing traditions to today's chart-toppers; it's designed to be both entertaining and accessible for theaters of any size."

Yolande Bruce in The Holiday Songbook, Photo Courtesy Thirty Saints Productions

This concert production is accessible to theatres large and small and features:

Flexible casting (originally performed by 3 performers, expandable as needed)

Minimal technical requirements

Complete resource package including script, arrangements and logo pack

90-minute runtime

Family-friendly entertainment

Proven audience appeal

The show has garnered critical acclaim, with Cherry and Spoon Blog praising it as "...a warm and cozy tonic" and "a really fun and festive celebration of holiday music." The production has proven particularly successful in building community engagement and developing new theater audiences while maintaining strong appeal for longtime patrons.

The Holiday Songbook is now available for licensing worldwide. Theaters interested in bringing this production to their stage should contact Thirty Saints Productions at info@thirtysaintsproductions.com

Coming soon! Additional editions of The Songbook Series, including Broadway In Love, The Women Who Wrote The Songs, and Yankee Doodle Boy, are in development for future licensing later in 2025.

