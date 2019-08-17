THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS IV: SCIENCE OF SURVIVAL Comes to Dixon Place

The Handmaid's Dianetics IV: Science of Survival marks the fourth episode of an autobiographical dystopian satire starring Paula Bagley, Joyce Miller, Mike Handelman, and Chewy May. It will feature Co-direction by violinist/Cast member Alexander Xin and video appearance by singer-songwriter Kosi Gyebi. Longtime collaborator Mike Handelman will serve as musical director and instrumental composer, bringing original song lyrics and melody from the play to life.

Written by Miller in July 2019 for the Rising Sun Performance Company Laboratorium Residency, where Handelman, Bagley and Miller set out on a week intensive finishing with two days of free public performance, it will remount as a staged workshop reading on the Dixon Place Mainstage for one night only August 19th 2019.

Purchase Tickets

*It is advisable to purchase tickets at the door regardless of sell-out status as the themes of this show render ticketing websites especially prone to hackers.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You