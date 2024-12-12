THE GIGGLING GRANNY Comes to Theater For the New City in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nannie Doss was an American serial killer responsible for the deaths of four husbands in Alabama, North Carolina, Kansas and Oklahoma between 1927 and 1954. She died in prison in 1965, but will be brought to life again by Marilyn Chris in the world premiere of "The Giggling Granny," a solo play written for her by Marsha Lee Sheiness, presented by Theater for the New City, Crystal Field Artistic Director, from January 9 to 25, 2025. Ms. Chris, a veteran actress of soaps, Broadway and Off-Broadway, is a winner of many awards in her varied career. Jim Semmelman directs.

The play is a true story about a mesmerizing, innocent and likable serial killer who was looking for true love. Known as the "Giggling Granny," she was a paradoxical mix of grandmotherly warmth and chilling malevolence. Her life has not been examined in theater to-date, giving Ms. Chris the opportunity to define the character for present and future audiences with an exploration of Doss's charm, wit, and horror.

Marilyn Chris is well known for her 18 years on ABC's "One Life To Live" playing Wanda Webb Wolek, for which she received the best supporting actress Award from The TV Magazine Writers and Editors. Her Broadway appearances include "Brighton Beach Memoirs" (as Aunt Kate), "Lenny" (as Sally) and "The Birthday Party" (directed by Alan Schneider). She was an original member of The Living Theater, appearing in its productions of "Jungle of Cities," "Tonight We Improvise," "Good Soldier Schweik" and "Many Loves" and participating in two of the company's European tours. She was also a member of Robert Kalfin's Chelsea Theatre Center, where she created the role of Naomi, the paranoid mother of Allen Ginsberg, in the famed multimedia production of "Kaddish" directed by Mr. Kalfin. Ms. Chris won an Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award and the Variety Critics Poll for this performance. She appeared with The Jewish Repertory Theatre in "Elephants," "Yard Sale," "God of Vengeance" and many others. Her TV credits also include "Oz," "Third Watch," many episodes of "Law and Order" and "Blessings."

Nanny Doss's chilling story taps into the public's curiosity about the psychology of serial killers, especially when the killer defies stereotypes—Doss was a grandmother with a cheery demeanor. Her crimes occurred over decades, largely unnoticed because of her manipulative charm and society's tendency to overlook women as potential perpetrators. This raises timeless questions about trust, perception, and how evil can hide in plain sight. In the play, Doss's actions are examined through a feminist lens, exploring the constraints of mid-20th-century gender roles and the impact of societal pressures on women's lives.

Author Marsha Lee Sheiness, who died in 2022, was an original playwright-in-residence at Playwrights Horizons, where nine productions of her work were presented. Her work was also presented by the O'Neill Playwrights Conference, PBS's "Theater in America" and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Her musical adaptation of "Great Expectations" with Robert Bendorff was a finalist for the Richard Rodgers award. Her "Becoming Eleanor," developed in collaboration with Robert Kalfin, explored the early life of Eleanor of Aquitaine. She mentored individual playwrights and taught playwriting at The New School and other universities.

Director Jim Semmelman (AEA, DGA, Dramatists' Guild) is a director, producer and author with more than 30 years' experience in theater, TV and film. His three-character musical, "Brush Strokes," premiered in New York this past October. His children's Christmas musical, "Mooseltoe," has toured during the holiday season for almost 20 years and can now be streamed. He has directed and choreographed the national tour of "SRO Standing Room Only" and regional productions of "Grease," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Working" and "Side by Side by Sondheim." Recently he conceived and co-produced "30 Years of Stephen," a tribute to Broadway composer Stephen Flaherty, at Carnegie Hall.

Set and costume design are by Frances Kohn. Lighting design is by David Abb. Sound design is by Gary Ljungquist. Stage Manager is Debora Porazzi. Assistant lighting designer is Andy Moreta. Producer is Roseanne Kirk.

Marilyn Chris writes, "I have known Crystal Field for a very long time. She has made Theater for the New City a welcoming place for artists of all stripes to have an artistic home. I am glad to be here and to be a part of such a valuable community resource. Over fifty years and stronger than ever! How wonderful!"

Comments