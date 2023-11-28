THE GAZA MONOLOGUES Comes to the Noor Theatre This Week

The performance is on November 29, 2023, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

Noor Theatre is answering the urgent request shared by Iman Aoun at ASHTAR Theatre in Ramallah for theatre makers around the world to host readings of the Gaza Monologues on November 29, 2023, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Please join us for a virtual evening of monologues on November 29, 2023 at 7:30 pm, directed by Osh Ashruf (Merrily We Roll Along, A Strange Loop) and Nemuna Ceesay (Amusements, A Strange Loop). Actors will include: V (formerly Eve Ensler) (The Vagina Monologues, The Apology), George Abud (Lempicka, The Band's Visit), April Matthis (The Piano Lesson, Primary Trust), Omar Metwally (Big Sky, The Affair), Adam Bakri (Omar, Official Secrets), Leila Buck (Aftermath, American Dreams), Amin El Gamal (Good Trouble, Prison Break), Jakeim Hart (Hell's Kitchen, Almost Famous), Daoud Heidami (You Don't Mess with the Zohan), Lameece Issaq (A Good Day to Me Not to You, Food and Fadwa, Co-founder and former Artistic Director of Noor Theatre), Zhailon Levingston (Chicken & Biscuits, Patience), Nadine Malouf (Grief Hotel, Montag), Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then), Diana Oh (Zaza D) ({my lingerie play}, Infinite Love Party), Rad Pereira (The Creator, The Oresteia), Heather Raffo (9 Parts of Desire, Noura), Rudy Roushdi (The Vagrant Trilogy), Najla Said (Palestine, New Amsterdam), Rotana Tarabzouni (Alien of Extraordinary Ability), Rasha Zamamiri (Blacklist, Leverage: Redemption), and more to be announced. Video shot by On Point Studios.

Join in to watch the monologues on Noor Theatre's website: Click Here 

More from ASHTAR Theatre about the monologues: The Gaza Monologues are testimonies written by ASHTAR youth in 2010, after the first war on the Gaza Strip. Tragically, these Monologues are still accurate today. They are highlighting the horrors, hopes and resilience of the courageous Gazans to a wider audience, bringing out the voices of children and people in Gaza.

You can read more about ASHTAR Theatre's call to action here: https://www.ashtar-theatre.org/  




