THE FIRST WARNING & THE PROPOSAL to Open at American Theatre of Actors
Directed by Sean Szak Prasso, the 80-minute double feature stars Dustin Pazar, Jean-Marie Stodolski, and Annie Unger.
The American Theatre of Actors (ATA) will soon present a double bill of classic European masterworks, directed by Sean Szak Prasso. Featuring August Strindberg's The First Warning and Anton Chekhov's The Proposal, this 80-minute double feature (with a brief intermission) offers audiences a thrilling exploration of marital discord, human folly, and [comedic] desperation.
The First Warning by August Strindberg
- Synopsis: Axel, a middle-aged man, and his younger wife, Olga, are spending a vacation at a house in Germany. Their fifteen-year marriage is plagued by constant bickering. Driven to his limit, Axel begins packing his bags, determined to leave her, but his departure is complicated by the unwanted romantic advances of their landlady, the Baroness, and her teenage daughter, Rosa.
- Featuring:
- Jean-Marie Stodolski as The Wife
- Dustin Pazar as The Husband
- Amy Losi as The Baroness
- Annie Unger as Rose
The Proposal by Anton Chekhov
- Synopsis: Ivan Lomov visits his neighbor, Stepan Chubukov, to propose to his daughter, Natalya. But Lomov's hypochondria and anxious disposition quickly derail his romantic intentions, as their attempts at courtship repeatedly devolve into heated arguments.
- Featuring:
- Dustin Pazar as Stepan Stepanovich Chubukov
- Jonathan Beebe as Ivan Vassilevitch Lomov
- Annie Unger as Natalya Stepanovna
Performance dates:
OCT 22, Thursday • 7:00 pm
OCT 23, Friday • 7:00 pm
OCT 24, Saturday • 7:00 pm
OCT 25, Sunday • 3:00 pm
OCT 28, Wednesday • 7:00 pm
OCT 29, Thursday • 7:00 pm
OCT 30, Friday • 7:00 pm
OCT 31, Saturday • 7:00 pm
NOV 01, Sunday • 3:00 pm
About the American Theatre of Actors
The American Theatre of Actors was founded in 1976 by James Jennings, who continues as the President and Artistic Director. It's purpose is to promote the development of new Playwrights, Directors and Actors. A.T.A. provides them a creative atmosphere in which to work without the pressures of commercial theatre.
Over 2,000 new works have been presented and more than 12,000 actors have worked at A.T.A., including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Kevin O'Connor, William Fichtner, Edie Falco, David Morse, Andrea Navedo and Kathryn Hahn.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Andrea McArdle's Broadway On Deman
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-10/10) PHOTOS
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Dirty Circus: Variety Show
House of Yes (10/03-10/03) VIDEOS
|
Dominant Animals
Teatro LATEA (10/02-10/04) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
|
From America, With Love
28th Street Theatre (10/11-10/11)
|
PANGEA: UNLEASHED
KnJ Theater (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
|
Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña
Teatro Círculo (9/18-10/04) VIDEOS
|
ShakesBEER
Prospect Bar and Grill (9/19-10/10)
|
Sophocles' Electra
Symphony Space (10/11-10/11) PHOTOS VIDEOS