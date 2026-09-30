THE FIRST WARNING & THE PROPOSAL to Open at American Theatre of Actors
Dustin Pazar, Annie Unger, and Jonathan Beebe star in the 80-minute double feature directed by Sean Szak Prasso.
By: Stephi Wild
The American Theatre of Actors will present a captivating double bill of classic European masterworks, directed by Sean Szak Prasso. Featuring August Strindberg's The First Warning and Anton Chekhov's The Proposal, this 80-minute double feature (with a brief intermission) offers audiences a thrilling exploration of marital discord, human folly, and [comedic] desperation. Performances will run October 22 - November 1.
The First Warning by August Strindberg
- Synopsis: Axel, a middle-aged man, and his younger wife, Olga, are spending a vacation at a house in Germany. Their fifteen-year marriage is plagued by constant bickering. Driven to his limit, Axel begins packing his bags, determined to leave her, but his departure is complicated by the unwanted romantic advances of their landlady, the Baroness, and her teenage daughter, Rosa.
- Featuring:
- Jean-Marie Stodolski as The Wife
- Dustin Pazar as The Husband
- Amy Losi as The Baroness
- Annie Unger as Rose
The Proposal by Anton Chekhov
- Synopsis: Ivan Lomov visits his neighbor, Stepan Chubukov, to propose to his daughter, Natalya. But Lomov's hypochondria and anxious disposition quickly derail his romantic intentions, as their attempts at courtship repeatedly devolve into heated arguments.
- Featuring:
- Dustin Pazar as Stepan Stepanovich Chubukov
- Jonathan Beebe as Ivan Vassilevitch Lomov
- Annie Unger as Natalya Stepanovna
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