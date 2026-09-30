THE FIRST WARNING & THE PROPOSAL to Open at American Theatre of Actors

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The American Theatre of Actors will present a captivating double bill of classic European masterworks, directed by Sean Szak Prasso. Featuring August Strindberg's The First Warning and Anton Chekhov's The Proposal, this 80-minute double feature (with a brief intermission) offers audiences a thrilling exploration of marital discord, human folly, and [comedic] desperation. Performances will run October 22 - November 1.

The First Warning by August Strindberg

Synopsis: Axel, a middle-aged man, and his younger wife, Olga, are spending a vacation at a house in Germany. Their fifteen-year marriage is plagued by constant bickering. Driven to his limit, Axel begins packing his bags, determined to leave her, but his departure is complicated by the unwanted romantic advances of their landlady, the Baroness, and her teenage daughter, Rosa.

Featuring:

Jean-Marie Stodolski as The Wife

Dustin Pazar as The Husband

Amy Losi as The Baroness

Annie Unger as Rose

The Proposal by Anton Chekhov

Synopsis: Ivan Lomov visits his neighbor, Stepan Chubukov, to propose to his daughter, Natalya. But Lomov's hypochondria and anxious disposition quickly derail his romantic intentions, as their attempts at courtship repeatedly devolve into heated arguments.

Featuring:

Dustin Pazar as Stepan Stepanovich Chubukov

Jonathan Beebe as Ivan Vassilevitch Lomov

Annie Unger as Natalya Stepanovna

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 18 Hrs 50 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming