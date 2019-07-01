THE CHAOS THEORY OF NOW Debuts As Part Of HOT! Festival At Dixon Place

Playwright/Performer and science nerd Jennifer Joy will present the world premiere of The Chaos Theory of Now on July 17th at 7:30pm as part of Dixon Place's (161A Chrystie Street, NYC) 2019 Hot! Festival.

Using chaos and complexity theories to illuminate character motivations, The Chaos Theory of Now is a one-woman show mashing up chaos theory with a Trump-voting farm wife, a teen punk Antifa activist, a liberal rural politician, and more. Drawing from her own life, Jennifer, a lesbian, shares her journey of experiencing sudden freedom from the judgments of her homophobic, conservative religious family in the wake of their voting for Trump. Never losing sight of our common humanity, the characters in The Chaos Theory of Now teach us that anyone could be a Trump supporter...or an Antifa activist...or...anything! In these times of anxiety and despair over the divisions in America, The Chaos Theory of Now imparts a much-needed sense of hope.

Jennifer Joy has performed her science-inspired work at off-Broadway theaters, NASA conferences, and universities across the US. The Chaos Theory of Now is directed by Ashley Wren Collins (The Bedbug, Flak House, Gay Boy, and the upcoming short film i only miss you when i'm breathing starring Phil Vassar).

Tickets are $15 here.





