THE BOX Comes to the Chain Theatre Summer One Act Festival

The New York City premiere of “THE BOX” by playwright Renee' Flemings, starring Matt Corry, Prentice Myles, Sean Phillips​, will take place on Thursday, June 8th @ 6:30pm at the Chain Thearer (312 W. 36th Street) in midtown Manhattan. Directed by Keith Randolph Smith, two friends wake up in a small room they refer to as the box and try to recall how they ended up there and why. The tensions, revelations and realizations mount as they struggle to figure out a way to escape or at least choose how they live or die. Part of program # 2 of the Chain Theatre 2023 Summer One Act Festival, “THE BOX” will also be presented on Saturday, June 17th@ 8:30pm and Wednesday, June 21st @ 8:00pm.

Tickets begin at $22 and are now available online at ChainTheatre.org. $25 tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance. Use Promo code: BOX for discount tickets! Masks are not required but strongly encouraged.

Located between 8th & 9th Aves, the venue can be reached by taking the "A", "C" or "E" subway to 34th Street-Penn Station. Described as a ‘Mix-Tape’ of short plays including comedies, dramas, and even new musicals of New York City based playwrights telling their stories their way.” the Chain Summer One Act Festival is scheduled to run ftom June 8 through June 25. For additional information, contact: (917) 261-2446 / info@chaintheatre.org or follow them: @chaintheatrenyc