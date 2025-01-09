THE 2025 CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL Announced At The Chain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chain Theatre has announced the 2025 edition of the CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL, featuring the NY premiere of BY THE LOOK OF HER by Tony Award winner David Rabe (STICKS AND BONES, HURLYBURLY, CASUALTIES OF WAR), the world premiere of BROTHERS by Lyle Kessler ​ (ORPHANS), head of the Director and Playwrights Unit of The Actors Studio, and THE ROBOT, THE SPY, AND THE LOVE OF AI – a groundbreaking production that explores the use of actual robotics and AI programming capabilities onstage – written by John Arthur Long.

Now a cornerstone of New York City’s theater scene, the CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL has become one of the city’s largest and most dynamic showcases for new work. This vibrant festival is a creative playground for established and emerging talent, celebrating the power of storytelling in all its forms. Chain Theatre again opens its doors to NYC’s playwrights, actors, and directors for an exhilarating lineup of original works. Each production is thoughtfully curated to create a thrilling “mix-tape” of live theater, blending drama, comedy, and everything in between. Past festivals have featured original works by luminaries like Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg (THE SOCIAL NETWORK, A REAL PAIN), who returns this year to produce Jeryl Brunner’s WIPEOUT, and Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (MOONSTRUCK, DOUBT: A PARABLE). Experience the best independent theater at one of NYC’s top venues, and immerse yourself in a festival brimming with creativity, innovation, and unforgettable performances.

Three festival highlights include Tony Award-winning playwright and screenwriter David Rabe (STICKS AND BONES, CASUALTIES OF WAR) with the NY Premiere of BY THE LOOK OF HER. The Chain Theatre has collaborated with Rabe on numerous projects as he continues exploring the existential crisis of being human. Additionally, head of the Director and Playwrights Unit of The Actors Studio and past Chain collaborator Lyle Kessler (ORPHANS) brings the world premiere of his new one-act BROTHERS to this year’s festival. Starring Chris Cortez* (BLACK PANTHER, POKER FACE) and Conner Stewart* (GOATMAN). ​ A lifelong contributor to theatre and film, Kessler’s Tony-nominated play ORPHANS was most recently performed on Broadway in 2013, starring Alec Baldwin and Ben Foster. Lastly, THE ROBOT, THE SPY, AND THE LOVE OF AI – written by John Arthur Long – will present a groundbreaking fusion of robotics, AI, and live theatre. This one-act is an innovative exploration of the use of actual robotics and AI programming abilities onstage. A story centered on the dangers of AI and the innovations and downfalls of technology, the production stars Gabriel Rysdahl (Amazon Prime's THE BETTER SISTER), Monica Park (SIMPATICO), and the theatrical stage debut of the Unitree G2 Pro Quadrupled robot dog.

"I'm so thrilled to start this new year collaborating with David Rabe and Lyle Kessler again,” says Chain Artistic Director Kirk Gostkowski. “And the play written by our Literary Director, John Arthur Long, that I will be directing is an amazing experiment in working with robot technology on stage. But I also have to say that I'm most excited about this festival's size, scope, and incredibly diverse lineup of shows. We received a record-breaking number of submissions, and it provided an opportunity to include a wide variety of excellent plays in so many genres by a group of artists as diverse as the NYC community in which we live. So much jaw-dropping work will come out of the Chain this new year."

CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL boasts a Production Team featuring Nicole Amaral, Spencer Giles, Uma Rao-Labrecque, Dariel Garcia, David Rey, Matthieu De Robles, and Mikaela Blanchard.

The festival will include over 90 new plays at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 3rd & 4th Floor, New York, NY, 10018). The festival begins Thursday, February 6, and continues through Sunday, March 2. ​ Tickets will be $23 in advance and $26 at the door. More information available at www.chaintheatre.org.

