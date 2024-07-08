THAT'S SHOWBIZ, BABY Comes to the Hudson Guild Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Brazen Giant Ensemble of NYC and Narrow Bridge Films of Bayonne, NJ are teaming up to produce That's Showbiz, Baby!, a brand new, original comedic play written by Isaac Platizky and directed by Christian Keiber as a part of the Summer 2024 New York Theater Festival. The play runs Monday, July 22nd at 9pm; Wednesday, July 24th at 9pm; and Saturday, July 27th at 6:45pm at the Hudson Guild Theater, located at 441 W. 26th Street in Manhattan.

That's Showbiz, Baby! Is about a group of people putting on a show while dealing with rivalries, love triangles, gangsters, and murder.

That's Showbiz, Baby! Is an Equity Approved Showcase that stars Steph Marie Alvarez, Alicia Giangrisostomi*, Justine S. Harrison, Seth Reuben Jacobson, Christian Keiber, Laura Fay Lewis, Kerry McGann, Ernest Mingione, Ken Perlstein*, Isaac Platizky*, Sam Platizky, and James Pravasilis*.

Tickets are available here.

General seating is $25 and VIP seating is $45 if you purchase online. You can also purchase tickets at the door for $30 (cash only). Equity members can attend for free as long as the show is not sold out.

For more information about the play and its cast, click here.

About Brazen Giant Ensemble: Bold and Without Shame! Founded by Bill Sorvino and Christian Keiber, the Brazen Giant Ensemble has been going strong for over 6 years developing over 14 Award Winning original projects, including feature and short films, webseries, and theatrical works. https://brazengiantproductions.wordpress.com



About Narrow Bridge Films: Founded in 2010 by the Platizky Brothers, Narrow Bridge Films has since created 5 feature length films, 15 short films, 2 webseries, and 2 trailers/sizzle reels for feature films. The company has had their projects featured in, and won awards at, festivals around the world. Their latest short film, The Monitor, is on the festival circuit now. You can view many of their projects on their website - www.NarrowBridgeFilms.com - as well as on Amazon and Tubi. They are very excited to bring you their first produced play.

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actor's Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

