TERROR IS THE ORDER OF THE DAY Begins In February At Flea Theater

Experience the chaos, conflict, and tragedy of one of the most dramatic and consequential periods in modern history with Terror is the Order of the Day. Written by noted author Ben Heineman and directed by the internationally acclaimed Tea Alagić, this epic play at NYC's Flea Theater confronts the tumultuous and apocalyptic years of the French Revolution.

From the dethronement and execution of Louis XVI to the rise and fall of Robespierre, Terror explores how revolutionary ideals gave way to dictatorship, betrayal, and death. With dynamic ensemble performances, stirring debates, and unforgettable portrayals of iconic figures like Danton, Marat, Saint-Just and Robespierre, the play brings to life the ambitions, flaws, and conspiracies that have shaped history for more than 200 years-and resonate profoundly today.

Performances:

Thursday, February 13 at 7:00 PM - Preview Performance

Friday, February 14 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 15 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 16 at 2:00 PM

Wednesday, February 19 at 7:00 PM

Thursday, February 20 at 7:00 PM

Friday, February 21 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 22 at 12:00 PM

$20 General Admission

Creative Team

Writer and Executive Producer: Ben Heineman

Director and Executive Producer: Tea Alagić

Producer: Chantel King

Set Designer: Emmie Finckel

Sound Designer: Evdoxia Ragkou

Costume Designer: Anya Klepikov

Lighting Designer: Betsy Chester

Projections Designer: Yana Biryükova

Wig, Hair, and Make-up Designer: Bobbie Zlotnik

Assistant Director: Anna Green

Production Stage Manager: Lindsey Zinbarg

Intimacy and Fight Choreographer: Judi Lewis Ockler

Dance Choreographer: Shannon Stowe

Featuring: Katharine Chin, Hannah Adrian, Austin Purnell, Hallie Schwartz, Mike Spara, Lauren Lee, Revon Yousif, Robbie Tolentino, Christopher McFarland, Ismael Castillo, Chris Then, Pamela Joy, Monica Sanborn, Misha Bouvion, RJ Payne

