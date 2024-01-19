Kait Warner's TAKE IT AWAY, CHERYL Returns For Two Nights At Under Saint Marks Theater

Take it Away, Cheryl will run February 17th at 9:30 PM and February 18th at 7:00 PM.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

After a critically celebrated debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022 and a sold out USA premiere in the fall of 2023, Take it Away, Cheryl returns for two more shows at the Under Saint Marks Theater.

Originally developed and produced in 2019 at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, under the mentorship of Obie Award winner Heather Christian and the direction of Danica Jensen, Take it Away, Cheryl is a flirtatious, attention-deficit, tragicomic trip through a central Pennsylvanian kissing booth. The story explores the lengths one woman will go to make you feel better, and when Cheryl makes an error with catastrophic consequences, she must go to hell and back to save those she loves once and for all.

Since its first performances, Cheryl has been received with great enthusiasm and recognition; she is an estranged but familiar slice of our chaotic present, a character who gets us to laugh and cry at the sad and recognizable struggles of a character we all can relate to. At its core, this show is about love, self-love, and the uneven division of emotional caretaking labor between men and women; this show sheds a light on the women who are not being seen in the work thrust upon them, and calls upon us all to question our relationships to emotional labor and caretaking.

Take it Away, Cheryl will run February 17th at 9:30 PM and February 18th at 7:00 PM at UNDER St. Marks Theatre, 94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009. 




