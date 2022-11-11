Susana Hornos Presents A Tribute To The Multiple Award-Winning Actor Federico Luppi At The United Solo Festival

Hache Producciones presents Susana Hornos' solo performance on November 17th at 7 pm at the United Solo Festival - Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, Nueva York, NY 10036.

Too Young to Be a Widow is a monologue directed by Jo Kelly (Los Angeles) and Paulina Gálvez (Spain) that speaks boldly of death and mourning, free from taboos. It is born from the experience of a woman who lived a 20-year-long happy marriage outside of common standards-they were 40 years apart. How did they meet? What happened when he got older? The monologue does not spare us the pain of the protagonist but neither the hilarious moments. It is a tribute to a first-person love story told through loss and overcoming. In spite of it all, when he died, she decided to forge ahead in the most unexpected way: by creating a show. She had learned the most important thing from her out-of-the-ordinary love story: a passion for living.

"This story is my tribute to the person who gave me the most courage and respect in my life, my husband, Federico Luppi. There was no better way to honor our story of love and passion for life and the theatre." Susana Hornos

Opening in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Picadero Theatre) November 2018

Opening in Madrid, Spain (Mirador Theatre) - November 2018

The American version has been Directed by Jo Kelly

Opening in the USA - The Fringe Festival of Free Theatre 2019 Santa Monica Playhouse 2022 The Spanish version has been directed by Paulina Gálvez - Actual Festival 2022 - Nueve Norte Teatro (Madrid) 2022

The Latin actor that Guillermo Del Toro called "our Olivier". He had a long, successful and prolific career with over one hundred films in Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Spain, and the United States, many of them in the leading role, and working with numerous filmmakers including Guillermo Del Toro, Leonardo Favio, Adolfo Aristaráin, Fernando Ayala, Marcelo Piñeyro, and John Sayles. In 1993 he starred in the Mexican horror film Cronos, the debut feature by Guillermo Del Toro, which brought him international fame after the film premiered in the Critics' Week section of the Cannes Film Festival, winning the Grand Prize. Luppi would work again with del Toro in The Devil's Backbone and in the Academy Award-winning film Pan's Labyrinth (2006).

Luppi received many awards and accolades including the Silver Shell for Best Actor at the 1997 edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival; the Best Actor Award at the 2001 Mar del Plata Film Festival, as well as two nominations for Spain's Goya Awards. He also received a record-breaking of seven Silver Condor Awards presented by the Argentine Film Critics. The Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2003 edition of the Latino Film Festival and the Honorary Award at the 2002 Havana Festival.

Hornos studied Dramatic Arts in Spain, and after working in the Teatro de la Estación company she decided to take a greater leap and travel to Argentina. There, she began her successful career as a playwright, director and producer, opening over twelve plays for which she has received numerous awards.

She began her career with her own script, Pasos (Steps), a play directed by Federico Luppi, and was awarded Best Newcomer Actress at the Toulouse Film Festival. She has worked with renown directors and actors such as Belén Rueda, Natalia de Molina, Ginés García Millan or Ana Fernández.

In 2019 she took up her theatre career again in Madrid with the plays María Teresa y el león (a Spanish writer an activist of the Generation of '27) and Too Young to Be a Widow (a tribute to her husband, Argentinian actor Federico Luppi). She has received superb reviews for these works. She has performed in diferent theatres in Argentina and in Spain but also in several Festivals, in 2019 Too Young to Be a Widow opened at the 4th Annual BFF Festival at the Santa Monica Playhouse, California, in 2020 at the Actual Festival in Spain, and now at the United Solo in New York.