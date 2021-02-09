Sundog Theatre Presents SCENES FROM THE STATEN ISLAND FERRY 2021

Sundog Theatre has announced its winning plays and creative team for Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2021. Due to Covid-19, the show will be presented virtually beginning March 20 at 7PM EST and ending April 3, 2021.



Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry is Sundog Theatre's annual presentation of six new, one-act plays about our favorite boats - the Staten Island Ferries. Every year, writers are asked to incorporate a common theme in their submissions. This year, playwrights from throughout the US submitted scripts that illustrate current Covid-19 realities, telling stories through either a humorous or dramatic light. A group of four readers chose six of them for a financial award and remote production.

"This past year, most conversations and news dealt with the pandemic," explains Sundog's Executive Director Susan Fenley. "We wanted to present different takes on how people are working through it. Some of the plays are quite funny, while others are poignant and thought provoking. Scenes has a following that is awaiting our virtual presentation this year. I don't think our talented team will disappoint."

Sundog Theatre's Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2021 winning selections are the following:



Just Stop! by John Reoli Jr. of New York, NY

Directed by Barbara Brandt.

Featuring actors: Quint Spitzer and Ale Weinberg.

It's July 2020 and five months into the pandemic. Frederick and Orlando find themselves riding the Staten Island Ferry, and a cough takes them back in time to land everything in the present.

Safe Harbor by Matthew Gilleece, of Staten Island, NY

Directed by Cash Tilton.

Featuring actors: Claudia Minor Troyer, and Michael Schiavo.

Robin, an efficiency expert, notices Donald, an entrepreneur, doing something illegal. Their personalities clash - but can their battle of wits develop into a mutually beneficial arrangement?



That's the Spirit! by Carole Kass, of Staten Island, NY

Directed by Hadly Patterson.

Featuring actors: Sabrina Kalman, Emma Pittman, and Lee Tennenbaum.

For one Staten Islander, a routine trip on the ferry becomes the voyage of a lifetime, thanks to some extraordinary visitors.

The Last Legal Pub in New York by Mike Veasey, of Staten Island, NY

Directed by Ken Tirado.

Featuring actors: Matthew Gilleece, Sheena Rodriguez, and Israel Adam Wasserstein

Passengers enjoy an evening ride, realizing that they are sitting in the only indoor space in NYC where they can enjoy drinks with friends.

The Lighthouse Keepers by Alli Hartley-Kong, of Caldwell, NJ

Directed by Remy Barson.

Featuring actors: Bailey Claffey and Coldin Grundmeyer.

Catie, an up and coming actress and Paulie, a morgue worker, meet at the beginning of the pandemic summer. She contemplates a big life decision with his reluctant help.

To Flirt...Afloat... by Vicki Riba Koestler of Alexandria, VA

Directed by Gary Bradley.

Featuring actors: Kieran Graulich and Elise Rooker.

Two young strangers, masked, socially distanced, and wary of sharing air, seem to want to forge a connection, but then again...

Directors for this year's edition of Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry are Remy Barson (Wagner College, Staten Island), Gary Bradley (Staten Island), Barbara Brandt Kinter (New Jersey), Hadly Patterson (Brooklyn), Cash Tilton (Manhattan), and Ken Tirado (Staten Island). Producer is Susan Fenley, assistant producer and graphic/web designer is Gina Policastro and virtual production manager/video editor is Benjamin Kanes.

Produced plays in the past have come from Staten Islanders as well as from writers around the US. Every year, submissions arrive from playwrights in places as far away as Asia, Europe, and Australia. A number of Scenes that Sundog has produced have been published and produced in other venues.

The virtual performances of Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2021 will be available to watch beginning March 20, 2021 at 7PM EST through April 3. Registration to view the performances is available on SundogTheatre.org/Scenes2021. After registering, audience members will receive instructions on how to view the show.

This year, Sundog is asking for donations instead of charging a standard admission price of $20. Donations help pay for the show, talent, and help support the theatre. For more information, visit www.SundogTheatre.org/scenes2021 or email gina@sundogtheatre.org.



