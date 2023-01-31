Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stag And Lion Theatre Company To Perform Noël Coward's HAY FEVER in February

Follow the Blisses--a family of eccentric artists--and their guests during a tumultuous week-end in the English countryside.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Stag And Lion Theatre Company To Perform Noël Coward's HAY FEVER in February

Opening on Thursday, February 9th, Noël Coward's iconic play Hay Fever will be performed by the Stag and Lion Theatre Company. Historically, Hay Fever is regarded as a farce; the play contains extravagant and exaggerated characters that mock British manners from a specific, now distant era. The characters ardently parallel today's societal engagements and lifestyle choices causing a comedy of manners. Follow the Blisses--a family of eccentric artists--and their guests during a tumultuous week-end in the English countryside. Attend the affair at the Trinity Theatre located at 422 West 57th Street. Tickets are available at www.StagandLionTheatre.com.

Stag and Lion Theatre Founder Josh Koehn and Filmmaker/Company Member Nicholas Kennedy are producing Meg Lennon's New York Directorial Debut. Her work as a Theatre Artist has been well received previously and can be traced back to the west coast at The Long Beach Shakespeare Company. During her recent tenure with Stag and Lion, she's been a multi-faceted collaborator who's worked as an assistant director, performer, and administrator.

Assisting in getting the show mounted are two longtime members of the company, Daniel Coelho and Nicholas de Phares. Both have been aiding in the artistic development as the assistant directors of the play. Their extensive work varies, going as far as researching and preserving historical references to British culture as well as being dialect and movement coaches for the actors. The show's designers, Cynthia Johnson (Costumes) and John Lichtwalt (Set/Scenic) are also longtime company members, both seamlessly create the world in which these characters live in. The members of this classical, yet somewhat scrappy Off-Off Broadway Theatre Company have had the pleasure of working together for multiple seasons.

HAY FEVER features Dayna Michelle Kurtz as Judith, Niccolò
Walsh as Simon, Jocelyn Weisman as Sorel, and Andrew Spiker as David. Other actors include: Claire Tyers ("Myra"), Brian Welton Cook ("Richard"), Kerby Darius ("Sandy"), Emily
Jackoway ("Jackie"), and Laura Jones ("Clara").




ASI SE BAILA EN EL NORTE, An Authentic Mexican Folklórico Dance Show, To Be Present Photo
ASI SE BAILA EN EL NORTE, An Authentic Mexican Folklórico Dance Show, To Be Presented By Teatro Círculo
Teatro Círculo, one of the main bilingual Latino theatre companies in New York City, will begin its 2023 Season in February with DANCEseries at Chain Theatre in Manhattan.
Chazz Palminteri, Bobby Moresco & More to be Featured in The Actors Studio February Ev Photo
Chazz Palminteri, Bobby Moresco & More to be Featured in The Actors Studio February Events
In February, The Actors Studio will continue its 75th Anniversary celebration as the world’s most celebrated and influential membership association for professional actors, directors and playwrights.
IN THE BEGINNING Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival in February Photo
IN THE BEGINNING Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival in February
Grackle Jack Productions will present In The Beginning created and performed by CB Goodman, co-directed by Sonnet Blanton. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks.
SEIS, A Moving Tribute To Six Transgender Women, to be Presented by Teatro Círculo Photo
SEIS, A Moving Tribute To Six Transgender Women, to be Presented by Teatro Círculo
Teatro Círculo, one of the main bilingual Latino theatre companies in New York City, begins its 2023 Season in February with CALLBACKseries at Chain Theatre in Manhattan.

More Hot Stories For You


Chazz Palminteri, Bobby Moresco & More to be Featured in The Actors Studio February EventsChazz Palminteri, Bobby Moresco & More to be Featured in The Actors Studio February Events
January 31, 2023

In February, The Actors Studio will continue its 75th Anniversary celebration as the world’s most celebrated and influential membership association for professional actors, directors and playwrights.
IN THE BEGINNING Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival in FebruaryIN THE BEGINNING Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival in February
January 31, 2023

Grackle Jack Productions will present In The Beginning created and performed by CB Goodman, co-directed by Sonnet Blanton. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks.
SEIS, A Moving Tribute To Six Transgender Women, to be Presented by Teatro CírculoSEIS, A Moving Tribute To Six Transgender Women, to be Presented by Teatro Círculo
January 30, 2023

Teatro Círculo, one of the main bilingual Latino theatre companies in New York City, begins its 2023 Season in February with CALLBACKseries at Chain Theatre in Manhattan.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK Kicks Off AMT Theater's 2023 SeasonON THE RIGHT TRACK Kicks Off AMT Theater's 2023 Season
January 30, 2023

AMT Theater is thrilled to announce the opening of 'On The Right Track', a musical comedy, music and lyrics by Al Tapper, book by Tony Sportiello, directed by Mauricio Cedeño, opening at its beautiful new theater on West 45th Street April 5th in Hell's Kitchen. The show is open ended. Casting will be announced later in the month.
THISISPOPBABY Stage The U.S. Premiere of Mark O'Halloran's Hit Play CONVERSATIONS AFTER SEXTHISISPOPBABY Stage The U.S. Premiere of Mark O'Halloran's Hit Play CONVERSATIONS AFTER SEX
January 30, 2023

THISISPOPBABY return to the Irish stage after a magnificent programme of work in 2022. This year the company go transatlantic with the U.S. premiere of Mark O'Halloran's intimate, outstanding drama which was a huge theatrical success in 2021, Conversations After Sex - an honest account of anonymous sexual encounters, where a clever heightened realism takes centre stage.
share