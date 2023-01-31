Stag And Lion Theatre Company To Perform Noël Coward's HAY FEVER in February

Opening on Thursday, February 9th, Noël Coward's iconic play Hay Fever will be performed by the Stag and Lion Theatre Company. Historically, Hay Fever is regarded as a farce; the play contains extravagant and exaggerated characters that mock British manners from a specific, now distant era. The characters ardently parallel today's societal engagements and lifestyle choices causing a comedy of manners. Follow the Blisses--a family of eccentric artists--and their guests during a tumultuous week-end in the English countryside. Attend the affair at the Trinity Theatre located at 422 West 57th Street. Tickets are available at www.StagandLionTheatre.com.

Stag and Lion Theatre Founder Josh Koehn and Filmmaker/Company Member Nicholas Kennedy are producing Meg Lennon's New York Directorial Debut. Her work as a Theatre Artist has been well received previously and can be traced back to the west coast at The Long Beach Shakespeare Company. During her recent tenure with Stag and Lion, she's been a multi-faceted collaborator who's worked as an assistant director, performer, and administrator.

Assisting in getting the show mounted are two longtime members of the company, Daniel Coelho and Nicholas de Phares. Both have been aiding in the artistic development as the assistant directors of the play. Their extensive work varies, going as far as researching and preserving historical references to British culture as well as being dialect and movement coaches for the actors. The show's designers, Cynthia Johnson (Costumes) and John Lichtwalt (Set/Scenic) are also longtime company members, both seamlessly create the world in which these characters live in. The members of this classical, yet somewhat scrappy Off-Off Broadway Theatre Company have had the pleasure of working together for multiple seasons.

HAY FEVER features Dayna Michelle Kurtz as Judith, Niccolò

Walsh as Simon, Jocelyn Weisman as Sorel, and Andrew Spiker as David. Other actors include: Claire Tyers ("Myra"), Brian Welton Cook ("Richard"), Kerby Darius ("Sandy"), Emily

Jackoway ("Jackie"), and Laura Jones ("Clara").