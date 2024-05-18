One-Woman Play GIRLS & BOYS Returns to New York Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Béton Brut will present the return of Dennis Kelly's gripping one-woman play, "Girls & Boys," performed at The Attic @ The Tank, in Manhattan, New York on June 3rd and June 4th at 7PM. Directed by esteemed Dutch director and performer, Hraban Luyat, this production dives deep into the messy, beautiful, and sometimes painful world of love, marriage, and the complexities of family dynamics.

Portrayed with raw authenticity by Romanian actor Elena Lozonschi, the audience is taken on a journey through the highs and lows of a relationship, from the intoxicating thrill of falling in love to the harrowing realities of domestic violence. Set against the backdrop of contemporary society, Kelly's sharp and unflinching dialogue explores themes of power, control, and the fragile nature of human connections. With its raw emotion and thought-provoking storytelling, "Girls & Boys" offers a compelling exploration of the human condition and the unpredictable twists of fate that shape our lives.

Running for 90 minutes without intermission, the play promises an immersive experience that will leave a lasting impact. Please note that there will be no late seating!

Tickets are available now and can be purchased through Eventbrite at the button below.

