Dialogue with Three Chords Concludes A BROOKLYN ARCANUM At Tom Kane Theatre

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) presents the final installment of “A Brooklyn Arcanum” at the Tom Kane Theatre at Industry City.

This collection of three new works concludes the ongoing narrative with “A Brooklyn Arcanum 5: There Are Only Four Stories,” written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto.

The show starts at 8pm on Thursday, May 30th at the Tom Kane Theatre in Brooklyn's Industry City at 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, on the first floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics. The serialized play tells a story in installments, short plays which stand on their own, whose themes are determined by drawing a three-card tarot spread.

“A Brooklyn Arcanum 5: There Are Only Four Stories” draws inspiration from Jorge Luis Borges, who wrote that there are only four stories: the siege of the city, the return home, the quest, and the sacrifice of a god..For the final entry in this series of plays, D3C will explore these archetypal stories through two plays and one monologue—”The Hanged Man or Golgotha Radio One,” “The World or We Sing Under Our Breath,” and “The Fool or A Religion with a Fallible God.”

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office or online: https://www.bkone.org/tix No one will be turned away who is unable to pay.

“A Brooklyn Arcanum 5: There Are Only Four Stories" is presented by brooklynONE Productions (bkONE), who founded the Tom Kane Theatre at Industry City. BkONE Co-founder Anthony Marino proudly presents this new series of plays, calling D3C "our sister company and family.”

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, Industry City, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/dthreec.

BrooklynONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. In 2023 they partnered with Industry City to open the Tom Kane Theatre as their new artistic home. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism BrooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. BrooklynONE has had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan. More information on BrooklynONE can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/bkONEproductions/.

