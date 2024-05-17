GIRLS WHO WALK ON GLASS Now Open Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Girls Who Walked on Glass is now running as an Off-Broadway Showcase. The limited run, which goes through June 9, 2024, will be presented at The Alchemical Studios, 50 W.17th Street, New York City. Tickets are available at www.girlswhowalkedonglass.com.

The immersive theatrical production presents four stories adapted from the lives of young women who followed dangerous paths and struggled against the odds to find family and freedom.

Girls Who Walked On Glass is an immersive show which divides the audience into three groups and carefully guides them through multiple rooms. Whether it is in workplaces, restaurants, or living rooms, the audience will experience the pivotal moments in each woman's life. They not only see the story, they live it with these women - feeling first-hand their fear, anxiety and desperation. Many times, these women take wrong and frightening turns in life to finally achieve their freedom.

Broadway playwright Gordon Farrell (Co-Author, The Lifespan of a Fact) has produced this immersive theatrical showcase through his company, Red Productions Events, along with Chelsea LeSage, Gayle Petri and Sean Lynch. Directors Chelsea LeSage and Kurt Roediger lead the cast of eleven actors as they bravely depict the real-life challenges of these women. This is a unique experience not to be missed.

The cast includes Ron Barba, Veronica Vale Duffy, Ilana Lori Kresch, Gayle Petri, Chelsea LeSage, Sean Lynch, Liza Giangrande, Melissa Xiaolan Warren, Dasja Amenze, John De Silvestri and Zane Michael.

Red Productions Events was founded in 2009 by Gordon Farrell and Tatiana Gelfand to present artists' salons on New York's LES. Jazz musicians, slam poets, visual artists and indie filmmakers all had their moment to shine -- but collections of monologues performed by women, based on the true stories of women, soon became the central mission of Red Productions.

Playwright and co-founder Gordon Farrell, who would eventually be produced on Broadway, undertook to shape these stories into a walkthrough experience, eventually developing it into fully dramatized stories with complications, plot twists and four fully realized, intertwining conclusions.

In 2019 GIRLS WHO WALKED ON GLASS was performed at the Alleyway Theatre in Buffalo where it ran for 16 sold-out performances to enthusiastic critical acclaim. In 2022, Red Productions staged the first preview performances in New York City. The overwhelming success of both earlier productions initiated its move Off-Broadway.

