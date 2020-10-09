Spit&vigor Brings World Premiere Of Theater Production LUNA ECLIPSE to Livestream Audiences

The intimate theatrical production we all yearn for, from a safe social distance.

spit&vigor has announced the world premiere of LUNA ECLIPSE as part of their Artistic Residency with The Center at West Park. Written and directed by Sara Fellini (2015 NYIT Award nominee // 2018 Planet Award nominee).

Performances are live streaming Wednesdays thru Saturdays at 8PM, with matinee Sundays at 3PM, November 4th to December 13th, with a special pre-show on Friday, November 6th. Tickets are $20 for live streaming performances (November 4th thru 8th) and $15 for prerecorded encores (November 11th thru December 13th). For reservations, please visit www.spitnvigor.com/luna-eclipse.

A mysterious woman, Aine Luna, invites you, the viewer, into her home for a seance in an attempt to track a mysterious inherited mental illness by summoning long-dead members of her family. The viewer then takes a very intimate, sometimes voyeuristic tour of the emotionally charged moments in the lives of deeply troubled individuals.

By the critically-acclaimed and award-winning company members that produced IN VESTMENTS ("wrenching and visually eloquent" - the NY Times, 2015 NYIT award for Outstanding Premier Production) and THE BRUTES (nominated for seven 2018 Planet Connections Awards and an NYIT Award, "irresistably dramatic" - The NY Times), LUNA ECLIPSE is a totally online theatrical experience. The viewer walks through set pieces and time periods via livestream camera, visiting the memories of troubled souls, all as part of Aine Luna's obsessive and questionable mission to disprove her family history with mental illness.

The cast features Adam Belvo (2015 Planet Connections Outstanding Lead Actor winner, 2019 NYIT Outstanding Lead Actor nominee), Sara Fellini (2015 Planet Award Outstanding Lead Actress nominee), Christine Kim (The King and I National Tour), Clara Kundin (The Rover // Torn Out Theater), Pete Oliver (Marriage Story, Law & Order SVU), Caitlin Murphy (Zuccotti Park The Musical, Happy Hamster Birthday), Eamon Murphy (Oh What a Lovely War on Terror // Edinburgh Fringe), Becca Musser (Turn to Flesh Productions), Nicole Orabona (Play in Your Bathtub, Unmaking Toulouse Lautrec), Xandra Leigh Parker (Just Fabulous), Nicholas Thomas (Blunderbuss Productions).

For more information please visit www.spitnvigor.com/luna-eclipse

