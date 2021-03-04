Spin Cycle and JCS Theater Company Extend the World Premiere of ADJUST THE PROCEDURE

Spin Cycle and JCS Theater Company have announced an extension of the World Premiere of ADJUST THE PROCEDURE, a new play by Jake Shore (The Devil Is On The Loose With An Axe In Marshalltown, Holy Moly, and Down The Mountain And Across The Stream) conceived during the pandemic and created with Zoom theater in mind. The fully realized production which began February 15 will now be available through March 14 on Stellar. Tickets are $10, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

It's early Fall 2020 and the pandemic consumes a Manhattan university. In addition to tracking rising cases of COVID on campus, the school's administrators face immigration problems, suicide threats, and professors losing their minds. But in the midst of all the madness, it's the internal bureaucratic battles that threaten the school's preservation. Over the course of two conflict-ridden Zoom meetings, ADJUST THE PROCEDUREgives audiences a rare peek into the business of higher education at a moment of multiple reckonings.

Written and directed by Jake Shore, ADJUST THE PROCEDURE stars Ed Altman, Adam Files, Meagan Moses, and Nicholas Miles Newton.

Jake Shore is an award-winning playwright whose play entitled Holy Moly premiered at The Flea Theater in 2016 and was simultaneously released with its tandem novel, A Country for Fibbing. In 2017 Shore's play The Devil is on The Loose with an Axe in Marshalltown was selected as one of Playbill's "13 Shows Not to Miss Off-Broadway." His drama Down the Mountain and Across the Stream won the Overall Excellence in Playwriting Award at the 2013 New York International Fringe Festival. Shore's short stories have been published or are forthcoming in Denver Quarterly, Hobart, Litro, New Contrast, J Journal, Ginosko Literary Journal, Eunoia Review, Soft Cartel, New American Legends, The Pitkin Review and others. He is currently the Director of the Academic Advisement Center at St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn, where he also teaches. He earned his MFA in Creative Writing at Goddard College.

Since its founding in 1998, Spin Cycle has co-produced shows by artists including Joan Rivers, Anthony Rapp, Gavin Creel, Holly Woodlawn, Alison Arngrim, Alec Mapa, Alice Ripley, Karen Finley, and Ain Gordon. Other producing credits include the World Premiere of The Donkey Show, Kiki & Herb's Obie winning Have Another, The Vaudevillians starring Jinkx Monsoon, John Kelly's Paved Paradise, and the Rochester premiere of Woman Before A Glass (directed by Austin Pendleton). Current and recent theater PR clients include: 21 seasons with The New York International Fringe Festival;, 21 seasons with The Flea Theater (including premieres by A.R Gurney, Elizabeth Swados, Will Eno, Christopher Durang, Adam Rapp, Thomas Bradshaw and Mac Wellman) and 7 years with P.S. 122 (including premieres by Spalding Gray, John Leguizamo, Elevator Repair Service, and Eric Bogosian); the long-running immersive hits Then She Fell, Voyeur and Bleach; and theater companies including Partial Comfort, The Civilians, Bedlam, Siti Company, Pig Iron, 3LD, Ars Nova, New Georges, The Culture Project, the cell, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, Amerinda, wild project, Hypokrit, National Black Theatre, Primitive Grace Theater Ensemble and Theater Breaking Through Barriers.