THE DRIFTERS GALLERY is Coming to New York Theatre Festival

New York Theatre Festival will be presenting a New Play called "The Drifters Gallery" written and directed by Jacqueline Birgitte Hennessy. Cast includes Veda Baldota, Justin Del Valle, and Jacqueline Birgitte Hennessy. Technically directed by Brendan Hennessy.

A commentary on life imitating art, The Drifters Gallery explores the value of feeling like you have purpose in life and where that leads your actions and reactions and how we as artists create with our hearts and minds. Sometimes more deeply than we may even notice.

This Short play will be performed with other short plays within a 90 minute time span at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Chelsea. Link to purchase your tickets: https://innovationtickets.com/product/drifters-gallery/

Performances will take place Thursday, May 16 at 9pm; Saturday, May 18 at 12pm; and Sunday, May 19 at 8:30pm.

