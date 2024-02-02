Special Offer: BARD SOUND OF SPRING CHINESE NEW YEAR CONCERT at Lincoln Center

Celebrate Lunar New Year at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Feb 11
Welcome the Year of the Dragon in an authentic program of contemporary Chinese music. Symphonic works inspired by different regions and traditions bring us together in celebration of the Chinese New Year. This year's "The Sound of Spring" features erhu virtuoso Zhang Haiyue and dizi (bamboo flute) virtuoso Feng Tianshi from the Central Conservatory of Music, plus renowned Chinese wind virtuoso Guo Yazhi premiering composer Li Xinyan's new Suona Concerto.
Come early to enjoy a live pre-concert Chinese instrument demonstration starting at 2pm in the 5th floor lobby of Rose Theater.
