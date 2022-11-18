Sojourner Truth Drama DUST OF EGYPT Presented As Part of NY Theater Festival, November 18 & 19
Directed by Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, the new 60-minute play illuminates Black abolitionist and women's rights advocate.
The seven-member cast of playwright Karin Abarbanel's "Dust Of Egypt" return to the Teatro Latea stage on the Lower East Side for their final two performances in the New York Theater Festival WinterFest 2022 on Friday, November 18 at 4pm and Saturday, November 19 at 9pm.
Directed by Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, the new 60-minute play illuminates Black abolitionist and women's rights advocate. Sojourner Truth's unrelenting fight to rescue her son after he is abducted and taken down South. Produced by Domani Productions, the play explores tangled race relations, the ongoing toll of injustice and one woman's courageous vision of a better future.
Tickets start at $25.00 and Teatro Latea (107 Suffolk Street) can be reached by taking the "F" train to Delancey / Essex Street in Manhattan. For more information and tickets, call (212) 529-1948 or go to: https://www.dustofegypt.com.
Photo Credit: Joshua Popo
More Hot Stories For You
November 18, 2022
REBEL GENIUS will be performed on December 1, 2 & 3 at 7:30PM and on December 3 & 4 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One.
MICHAEL JOHN CISZEWSKI: LOVEFOOL to Play NYC & Boston This December
November 18, 2022
Following a sold out work-in-progress performance at Jersey City Theater Center in June 2022, New York City-based queer creative Michael John Ciszewski is bringing his third solo show LOVEFOOL to Boston's Rockwell Theater on December 11 and New York City's Asylum NYC on December 15!
New Place Players Return To New York City With OTHELLO
November 18, 2022
After the long pandemic hiatus, NEW PLACE PLAYERS returns to New York City with a production of OTHELLO, directed by Craig Bacon, combining their signature original live chamber music, and acting which celebrates language, action, and deeply human storytelling.
Baryshnikov Arts Center Announces BAC Winter 2023
November 18, 2022
Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) announces Winter 2023 dance performances from internationally acclaimed artists Vertigo Dance Company and Israel Galván presented in BAC's Jerome Robbins Theater, January 12-24.
CREED: THE MUSICAL Announced At The Producer's Club Theaters This December
November 17, 2022
Release your inner rock star as comedian actor/writer Jesse Montagna debuts his original jukebox musical comedy CREED: THE MUSICAL at the Producer's Club Theaters this December.