Sojourner Truth Drama DUST OF EGYPT Presented As Part of NY Theater Festival, November 18 & 19

The seven-member cast of playwright Karin Abarbanel's "Dust Of Egypt" return to the Teatro Latea stage on the Lower East Side for their final two performances in the New York Theater Festival WinterFest 2022 on Friday, November 18 at 4pm and Saturday, November 19 at 9pm.

Directed by Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, the new 60-minute play illuminates Black abolitionist and women's rights advocate. Sojourner Truth's unrelenting fight to rescue her son after he is abducted and taken down South. Produced by Domani Productions, the play explores tangled race relations, the ongoing toll of injustice and one woman's courageous vision of a better future.

Tickets start at $25.00 and Teatro Latea (107 Suffolk Street) can be reached by taking the "F" train to Delancey / Essex Street in Manhattan. For more information and tickets, call (212) 529-1948 or go to: https://www.dustofegypt.com.

Photo Credit: Joshua Popo