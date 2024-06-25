Shakespeare In The Woods To Present Benefit Staged Reading Of CORIOLANUS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare in the Woods is coming to the city! For one-night-only, Elizabeth Dinkova (she/her), will direct a special benefit staged reading of her explosive adaptation of CORIOLANUS; originally mounted in Shakespeare in the Woods' 2022 Season [Manchester, VT]. The benefit event will take place on Tuesday, July 2nd at 7:00 PM at LA MAMA Shares, and is produced by Shakespeare in the Woods. (*LA MAMA Shares provides theatre space for non-curated productions.) All donations and ticket sales directly support the upcoming summer season of Shakespeare in the Woods in Southern Vermont. The unconventional outdoor theatre co. was founded in 2019, and produces modern, radical adaptations of the Bard's canon through a gender expansive queer lens.

Dinkova's CORIOLANUS is set in this contemporary moment, and is conceptualized as a retelling of the story about the fall of a controversial Roman hero through the eyes of his wife Virgilia in the context of an asylum interview. Featuring an immersive original soundscape by Anaís Azul (they/them), and an all femme and non-binary cast, CORIOLANUS is about the wounds we carry- as individuals, communities, cultures- and the transformative power of vulnerability to change the world.

Casting includes Raghad Makhlouf (she/her), and Nemuna Ceesay* (she/her), with Paula Sim* (she/her), Anaís Azul, and Katharine Maness (they/them) returning in their original 2022 roles. Full casting to be announced soon.

For all event information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Tuesday July 2nd, 2024 at 7PM - LA MAMA Shares 66 E 4th St NY, NY 10003

Full Synopsis: Seeking asylum after a brutal war has decimated Rome, the displaced survivors reconstruct their country's tumultuous past to build a better future. As the republic faces threats from within and without - a war with the neighboring Volsces and civil strife between the wealthy elite and poor citizens- Coriolanus, a decorated war hero wary of compromise and bred for combat, becomes a pawn in others' political machinations. When he is exiled as a traitor to the people and enemy to democracy, his anger shatters the veneer of civility and plunges Rome into chaos. When all is said and done, can his mother and wife's defiant vulnerability pierce the shield of toxic masculinity and save Rome from burning?

To learn more about SitW visit https://www.shakespeareinthewoods.org/

