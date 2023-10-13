Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observership Program

Learn more about the program here!

By: Oct. 13, 2023

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, in partnership with Sergio Trujillo, and supported by the Dramatists Guild Fund and the Terrence McNally Foundation have introduced its innovative Latiné  MT Observership Program, a transformative initiative to empower early to mid-career composers, lyricists, and librettists from Latiné backgrounds. This program offers emerging writers a unique opportunity to step into the hallowed halls of professional musical development. This program goes beyond merely pairing mentee writers with seasoned professionals; it grants them unparalleled access to the inner workings of rehearsal rooms and creative spaces that have traditionally remained elusive until writers have their own shows. This access is a transformative facet of the program for writers, especially those at this pivotal career stage. It extends beyond shadowing to provide genuine immersion in historically inaccessible environments.

Mentee writers, self-identifying as Latiné, will shadow mentors during rehearsals and tech for at least two weeks, emphasizing observation and learning. Founder and Artistic Director Ryan Morales expresses excitement about the program's potential to provide real-world experience for talented Latine writers. "The Latiné MT Observership Program is a game-changer for emerging Latiné writers, providing a much-needed key to the door of opportunity. While other theatre roles often have such chances, writers frequently find themselves on the outside. This program grants access and fosters relationships typically reserved for more established professionals, acknowledging writers' unique challenges and propelling us towards a more inclusive future for our community," said Ryan Morales. 

To overcome barriers of privilege, each participating writer will receive a $5,000 award covering travel, housing, and per diem. Esteemed Broadway director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo is partnering with the program to ensure exceptional matchmaking and enriching experiences for participants. "The Observership Program nurtures learning and industry connections," says Sergio Trujillo. "Supporting emerging talent and championing diversity in musical theater is an honor."

Thanks to contributions from the Dramatists Guild Fund and the Terrence McNally Foundation, the program's costs are fully covered. Production partnerships, including “Real Women Have Curves” at A.R.T and the upcoming Broadway production of “How to Dance in Ohio” will further enrich the program's impact. 

We are proud to introduce our fall Observership participants. Simón Gómez Villegas and Samora la Perdida, who have earned a place of honor in the Latiné MT Observership Program, where they will delve into the creative process. Simón will dedicate two weeks to observing "Real Women Have Curves," while Samora will spend two weeks with "How to Dance in Ohio." The program will continue in Spring 2024, with two additional observers on two additional projects, to be announced at a later date.

This innovative initiative empowers emerging Latiné composers, lyricists, and librettists by providing unprecedented access to the inner workings of musical development. With the generous support of our partners, we celebrate our inaugural fall Observership participants, Simón Gómez Villegas and Samora la Perdida, while looking forward to hosting the two additional observers in Spring 2024. We are shaping a more inclusive and promising future for the Latine theater community!



