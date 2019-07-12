SURGE By Tanya Perez Makes New York City Premiere At The Tank's Darkfest

Blue Pavement Productions is thrilled to announce the premiere of SURGE, written by Tanya Perez ( Downtown Urban Theater Festival Finalist 'Honor & Fidelity' at the Cherry Lane Theater, 2017 Audioverse Writing Finalist for ' Rincón') and directed by Rebecca Aparicio (2019-2020 Resident Director at The Flea, NYMF Winner 'Pedro Pan: The Musical'). SURGE will be performed on August 4th at 7PM for a one night only limited engagement at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018) as part of their DarkFest.

In this Festival and environmental initiative, The Tank celebrates innovative performance that utilizes self-sufficient and alternative energy sources. Artists are using everything from glow-in-the-dark mouth guards to flashlights and more to shed some light on their work. -The Tank

SURGE is about a couple going through a divorce stuck in the very last place they thought possible: a Florida motel room in the middle of a vicious hurricane.

The cast features Lorraine Mattox (Temporary Distortion, former voice of WNYC Radio, Ophelia in Nine Theatricals' production of Hamlet) and Daniel Harray (The 39 Steps Off Broadway, Orange is the New Black).

Tickets are $15. For advance reservations, please visit https://www.thetanknyc.org/summer-festivals-at-the-tank.





