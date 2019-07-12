SURGE By Tanya Perez Makes New York City Premiere At The Tank's Darkfest

Jul. 12, 2019  

SURGE By Tanya Perez Makes New York City Premiere At The Tank's Darkfest

Blue Pavement Productions is thrilled to announce the premiere of SURGE, written by Tanya Perez ( Downtown Urban Theater Festival Finalist 'Honor & Fidelity' at the Cherry Lane Theater, 2017 Audioverse Writing Finalist for ' Rincón') and directed by Rebecca Aparicio (2019-2020 Resident Director at The Flea, NYMF Winner 'Pedro Pan: The Musical'). SURGE will be performed on August 4th at 7PM for a one night only limited engagement at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018) as part of their DarkFest.

In this Festival and environmental initiative, The Tank celebrates innovative performance that utilizes self-sufficient and alternative energy sources. Artists are using everything from glow-in-the-dark mouth guards to flashlights and more to shed some light on their work. -The Tank

SURGE is about a couple going through a divorce stuck in the very last place they thought possible: a Florida motel room in the middle of a vicious hurricane.

The cast features Lorraine Mattox (Temporary Distortion, former voice of WNYC Radio, Ophelia in Nine Theatricals' production of Hamlet) and Daniel Harray (The 39 Steps Off Broadway, Orange is the New Black).

Tickets are $15. For advance reservations, please visit https://www.thetanknyc.org/summer-festivals-at-the-tank.



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Playful Substance Announces WOMAN'S WORK A Solo Festival
  • Photo Flash: 13 FRUITCAKES At La MaMa Experimental Theatre Co.
  • The Flea Theater Announces New Resident Directors
  • The Theatre Group At SBCC Presents HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS
  • Normal Ave Announces 2019-20 Season With Two World Premieres, A Rare Revival, And The Return Of Free New Works Festival
  • Barefoot Shakespeare Co. & Company Of Fools Present William Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup