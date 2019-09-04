STRANGERS IN THE NIGHT Makes NYC Premiere With Hunger And Thirst At The West End Theatre In October

Hunger & Thirst Theatre is thrilled to present STRANGERS IN THE NIGHT, an evening of genre-bending one-act plays: SCREWED by Patricia Lynn, directed by Caitlin Davies, and BOTTLING DREAMS OF THE TEARFUL DON'T-KNOWER by Emily Kitchens, directed by Paul Kite, with interludes written by Philip Estrera.

STRANGERS IN THE NIGHT begins performances on Friday, October 11 for a limited engagement through Saturday, October 26. Press Opening is Sunday, October 13 at 3pm. The performance schedule is Thursday at 7pm, Friday - Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Please note: there is an added performance on Saturday, October 26 at 3PM. Performances are at West End Theatre (263 West 86th Street, between West End Ave and Broadway; 1 train @ 86th Street). The regular ticket price is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For tickets and more information, visit www.hungerandthirsttheatre.com. The running time is 75 minutes, with no intermission.



Crafted by the Hunger & Thirst Theatre, STRANGERS IN THE NIGHT is a provocative theatrical event that examines the unexpected intimacy that can unfold between total strangers. The evening's beguiling host, Frank, escorts the audience through two seemingly unrelated-but surprisingly interconnected-one-act plays.



Loosely inspired by The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, SCREWED follows a determined police officer desperate to solve two particularly disturbing murders. His last hope is Molly, the traumatized governess, but she is equally as determined not to confess to him what happened to her that night..



And in the topsy-turvy fantasia BOTTLING DREAMS OF THE TEARFUL DON'T-KNOWER, a man travels in search of a pool of tears deep within a haunted forest. But a disturbance in the deepest parts of the woods leads to a disturbance in the deepest parts of himself.



Hunger & Thirst Theatre has garnered critical acclaim for reworking epic tales for modern audiences. Recent productions include Messenger #1, Pericles: Born in a Tempest (nominated for Outstanding Revival of a Play by the New York Innovative Theatre Awards), and last season's Your Invisible Corset, a feminist retelling of the Dracula story.



The cast features Philip Estrera, Dillon Heape, Natalie Hegg, Patrick T. Horn, Jordan Kaplan, Patricia Lynn, Brandon Vukovic.



The design team includes Wesley Cornwell (lighting design) and Randall Benichak (sound design). The Technical Advisor is Patrick T. Horn. The Production Stage Manager is Heather Olmstead.



Patricia Lynn (playwright, Screwed) is a Gothic feminist writer: specializing in putting a strong contemporary female-focused spin on traditional horror stories. Her most recent play, Your Invisible Corset-based on Bram Stoker's Dracula-premiered in Manhattan last October to wide critical-acclaim. Other works include: Jekyll, Rescue Gone Wrong, and The Turtle Dove.



Caitlin Davies (director, Screwed) is a New York-based director, actor, and audiobook narrator. Previous credits with Hunger & Thirst: Harsh and Exciting and Appropriate. Other directing credits: Rescue Gone Wrong (Manhattan Rep.), This Is Why (NY Summerfest), Ziggy Alpha (Shotz/Amios), and a workshop of A Thousand Shapes (Trinity Rep). She has assistant directed at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Trinity Rep., and the Mint Theater Company. Education: Vassar College BA; Brown/Trinity Rep. Acting MFA. Caitlin is an associate member of SDC.



Emily Kitchens (playwright, Bottling Dreams of the Tearful Don't-Knower) is a writer, actor, theater-maker, director and teacher. She has worked at vital American theaters including The American Conservatory Theater, Yale Repertory Theatre, The Kennedy Center, The Guthrie Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, The Denver Center for the Performing Arts and California Shakespeare Theater. Founding member of Hunger and Thirst Theatre, and founding core member of The Group Lab. MFA: American Conservatory Theater. BFA: University of Evansville.



Paul Kite (director, Bottling Dreams of the Tearful Don't-Knower) is a theater artist living and working in New York. He has worked with Lincoln Center Theatre, The Pearl Theatre Company, Second Stage Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Kennedy Center, Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Working Theatre, Three Day Hangover, The New Harmony Project, The Group Lab, Amios and Red Stage Theatre. He received a BS in Theatre from the University of Evansville and an MFA in Acting from Rutgers.



Hunger & Thirst Theatre, founded in 2012, is dedicated to discovering exciting, new ways to perform the classics as well as producing contemporary works inspired by classic stories. By contemporizing these classic works, the overall theatrical experience becomes as emotionally resonant today as it was when the original piece was first performed.





