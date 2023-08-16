SPONSORED BY: LATE TO THE BARBIE PARTY Takes The Stage At Players Theatre, August 27

Sponsored By will welcome standup comedian Andrew Castertano to open the show.

On Sunday August 27th at 7:00pm at The Players Theatre in the heart of the West Village, the NYC Sketch Collective Sponsored By Presents: Late To The Party Barbie, an all new sketch comedy show.

The show features writers and performers including: Maayan Voss, Jackie Kraft (StandUp NY), Sara Katrenich (Ohio Shakespeare Festival), Maria Eleni Zollo (SNL, Carnegie Hall), Gracie Delsohn, Parker Damm (Wonder Woman 1984), James Nash, Ella Zafra, Anthony Brophy (Freestyle Fitness), and Aarushi Agni (BoogieManja).

Sunday August 27th at 7:00pm

The Player's Theatre

115 MacDougal Street, 3rd Floor (MacDougal & Minetta)

Tickets:

$15 Tickets Promo Code: sponsoredby

For more information, contact sponsoredbyhaha@gmail.com



