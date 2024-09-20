SPEAKEASY MAGICK Extends at the Overlook Bar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Speakeasy Magic at the Overlook Bar in Flatiron, home to New York City’s best magicians, has extended their ticket sales now through Sunday, December 15 and has added Sunday evening performances beginning October 20.

Produced by Emursive, Speakeasy Magick features parlor magic and up-close-and-personal prestidigitation by the city’s top magical talents. Featured performers include Alex Boyce, Mark Calabrese, Patrick Davis, Matthew Holtzclaw, Jeff Kellogg, Matias Letelier, Noah Levine, Prakash Puru, Jason Suran, Rachel Wax, and more.

Sleight-of-hand also extends to the bar, where classic cocktails with twist are shaken up to order. A live jazz pianist completes the scene for an enchanting evening full of surprises, hosted by veteran entertainer, Todd Robbins (Play Dead, Monday Night Magic).

Performances are offered on Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7PM; late night on Fridays and Saturdays at 10PM; and Sundays at 7PM beginning October 20.

Reserved seats are currently priced from $179 per person. Private Tables seating six to ten guests and Champagne bottle service are available to enhance the experience.

Doors open thirty minutes before showtime. The running time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

For tickets and information about Sleep No More, and other experiences at The McKittrick Hotel, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

