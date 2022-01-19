SMILE ALL THE TIME to Play 2022 FRIGID Festival

Amanda Erin Miller will present Smile All The Time written and performed by Amanda Erin Miller and directed by Melissa Shaw and Shawn Shafner. The production will be presented as part of the 2022 FRIGID Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Pl. New York, NY 10009) with performances on Thursday, February 17 at 7pm, Saturday, February 19 at 10:30pm, Monday, February 21 at 10:30pm, Thursday, February 24 at 8:45pm, and Sunday, February 27 at 5:15pm, Tickets ($15, $10 for Students, Seniors, and Military) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes, with no intermission.

In this makeshift puppet-filled tragicomic romp, sixteen-year-old Kevin re-enacts the wild series of events that landed him in prison for an imaginary audience inside his cell. After stealing Covid vaccines to inject into ICE detainees, Kevin is sent to Camp Smile Power, a teen anger management camp. He escapes! On the road, he befriends Ajax, another camp runaway. Together, they plot a poetry and music infused demonstration against capitalism that spirals out of control, thrusting them into a reckoning with criminal justice in America.

Amanda Erin Miller (Playwright/Performer) is a Brooklyn-based writer and actor. For the last decade, Amanda has toured nationally and internationally with her solo shows "The Jew in the Ashram" (Whitefire Theatre's Solofest, Minnesota Fringe, Charm City Fringe), "How To Suffer Better" (Edmonton Fringe, Edinburgh Fringe, Pittsburgh Fringe - Best Actress Award Winner), "Camp Smile Power: Curing Anger One Smile at a Time" (PortFringe) and "One Breath, Then Another: An Interactive Yoga Show" (San Francisco Fringe, PortFringe, Rochester Fringe). Amanda serves on the Nonfiction committee for PEN America's Prison Writing Contest, and has worked on various projects for PEN's Prison and Justice Writing Program. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from The New School and a BFA in Acting from NYU.

Melissa Shaw (Director) a writer, theater artist, and humorist. Her work has appeared in Alma, on Medium.com, and she is a member of Moxie Sketch Lab at the Magnet Theater. Melissa was a member of the 2018 Writers in-Performance Lab at Tribeca Performing Arts Center in 2018 and is an associate artist with Falconworks Artist Group. Melissa has been a reader or performed at Dead Rabbits Reading Series, Bowery Poetry Club, Lit, Liquor and Lyrics and various other venues across town. She holds an MFA in Theatre from Sarah Lawrence College.

Shawn Shafner (Director) is an artist, educator and activist. He founded The People's Own Organic Power (POOP) Project in 2010 and has since created numerous theatrical works, educational programs, online videos, installations and community-based projects, podcast episodes, and more. For his work, Shawn has been featured as a Waste Warrior on CBC Radio One, interviewed for articles in the New York Post and DNA Info, and The POOP Project has been profiled in The Huffington Post, Buzzfeed, American Hipster, Good.com, TreeHugger, and Broadway World.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc