SILENT BUT DEADLY: A MIME EXPERIENCE Plays On At The Tank

The Tank, a home for emerging artists, presents a new Sour Grapes Productions monthly show: SILENT BUT DEADLY: A Mime Experience. Created by Chris Weigandt & Genny Yosco, directed by Genny Yosco, with lighting and Sound Design by Chris Weigandt.

NEXT PERFORMANCE: May 2nd at 9:30pm

Tickets are available online at silentbutdeadly.brownpapertickets.com

Ticket Price: $12

The Tank, 56 Seat Theater

312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018

After nearly selling out our opening night, we're back for another round o' clown! SILENT BUT DEADLY is a mixture of dance, clown, and mime, all with the intent to make audiences laugh without any of us having to learn our lines - I mean, er - using body language? Yeah, that's it, body language. Artsy stuff like that. Using our head, shoulders, knees, and toes, we'll be contorting and wiggling into your hearts and nightmares.

This show stars Leyla A, Dorie Casper, Danny Epstein, Tony Jenkins, Ellen Ko, Saturday Lawson, Luciana Virasoro, Katherine Yacko, and Genny Yosco.

Director Genny Yosco has loved theater since she was a child, and it's been a steady decline into madness ever since. Recently, she completed a run of her original play All I Wanna Do at the 2019 SEX! Short Play Festival at The Players Theatre. Co-founder of Sour Grapes Productions, she has currently directed 26 productions in New York, 17 of which have been original works. While she's paving her way as a playwright, the next obvious step for her was to create a completely silent show without any spoken words, because that definitely makes sense. This show wasn't created due to a mime offending her on both a personal and professional level or anything.

In addition to SILENT BUT DEADLY, she also is gearing up to direct two new Shakesqueer shows, both adapted by Yosco herself: 2 Shrews, 1 Chalice premiering this May, and Go Puck Yourself premiering as part of FRIGID New York's 2019 Midsummer Night's Dream event.





