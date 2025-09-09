SHOW UP, KIDS! Interactive Family Comedy To Return To DUMBO

Performances will take place at The Rat NYC in DUMBO at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoons from September 27-November 29.
Following capacity crowds, the interactive family comedy "Show Up, Kids!" will return to The Rat NYC in DUMBO at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoons from September 27-November 29. This outrageous musical show for kids 3-10 years old puts a wildly comedic twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction doesn't show up, the host enlists the help of the kids (and their grownups) to control everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 45-minute laughfest. Tickets are $18, available.
Featuring Bebe Tabickman & the kids. Written by Peter Michael Marino & the kids. Directed by Michole Biancosino & the kids. Music by Michael Andrew.
WHERE: The Rat NYC, 68-117 Jay Street, Brooklyn 11201
HOW MUCH: All tickets $18 + one-item snack/beverage per person
AGES: 3-10
RUNNING TIME: 45 minutes
TICKETS: https://tinyurl.com/TheRatFall2025
SHOW WEBSITE: www.showup-theshow.com
Videos