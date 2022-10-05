Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL Comes to The Sheen Center

Performances run November 4, 5, 6.

Oct. 05, 2022  

SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL follows the lives of four families living in the Shelter in the South Bronx. As the kids struggle to hold onto their dreams, contending with peeling paint, overcrowded rooms and job losses, they come to realize that a zip code does not dictate the future. Through it all, they discover they are each other's greatest champions.


Just like last year's UNSTOPPABLE, audiences will be on their feet singing along to "In My Dreams" at SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL!
It's not only a show you won't want to miss, you'll want to see it again and again and again!


The Sheen Center 18 Bleecker Street Friday, November 4th at 7pm Saturday, November 5th at 7pm Sunday, November 6th at 2pm
To purchase tickets for our November show at the Sheen Center visit us at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201176®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F34409%2Fproduction%2F1138442?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





