SHEEN THE MUSICAL Prepares For Residency at HB Studio

SEGREGATION BANNED AT RYDELL! American teens, Dorothy and Lenny navigate friendship, romance, and the shift from crinolines to pencil skirts in the wake of Brown v. Board of Education and the integration of Rydell High. Sheen the Musical brings all new music and a new luster to a classic tale of teen turmoil at the dawn of the 1960's. Sheen is the answer to Grease you never knew you needed, but are damn sure glad you have!

In-the-know theater fans have been falling in love with Sheen The Musical since an early collection of scenes and songs were presented at A.R.T./NY's 50th Anniversary Celebration in June of 2023. Later iterations were presented as part of Brooklyn Comedy Collective's WOOF! Residency in the fall of 2023. As fall turned to winter, Playful Substance offered Sheen space to workshop new scenes to complete the script. Sheen has since grown from a 30 minute show to a full 90 minute musical that is now preparing for a week long residency at the venerated HB Studio August 19-25, 2024. The residency will culminate in staged readings of the full, never before seen work on August 24th and August 25th. (Details below)

The Core Creative Team for Sheen includes:

Creator: Kaili Y. Turner

Music Team: Damany Mathis , RJ Williams, Kaili Y. Turner

Book by: Kaili Y. Turner

Producers: Michele Baldwin, Xavier Rodney

Choreographer: Myriam Moss

Assistant Choreographer: Amber Bloom

In preparation for the residency at HB Studio, Sheen's production team has partnered with ActNow Foundation and Playful Substance to launch an online fundraising campaign (July 26 - August 4th), that will provide artist pay and incidentals for the weeklong HB Studio Residency.

Donate to Support Sheen cast and crew by visiting our Zeffy page hosted by ActNow Foundation. (Links to ticketing page also available here)

Two special staged readings of Sheen, The Musical will take place on August 24th at 7:00pm and August 25th at 2:30 pm at HB Studios - 124 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014. Tickets can be accessed on HB Studio's eventbrite page. Please consider supporting HB Studio's programming with a donation on the ticketing site.

Sheen is part of HB Studio Rehearsal Space Residency program. HB offers five one-week Rehearsal Space Residencies each year for the development of creative projects.

