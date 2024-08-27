SEX DIARIES OF AN EX-CATHOLIC To Have American Premiere At The 2024 Evolution Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playwright and actor Abigail Jensen will present the American premiere of Sex Diaries of an Ex-Catholic for a one-night performance at 8:30 PM on September 21, as part of the 2024 Evolution Festival.

The run follows its 2023 debut in Glasgow at the Alasdair Cameron Festival and a week-long run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

When the devout Joan begins to doubt her faith, she dives head first into the world of casual sex. Through threesomes and foot fetishes, she must compensate for her lack of sex education but is confronted by dismal sexual healthcare in the US. An atmosphere in which faith gets freaky takes the audience on a journey that climaxes... well, when Joan does.

The play features playwright Abigail Jensen as Joan. Jensen, a graduate of University of Glasgow's Playwriting and Dramaturgy program, recently had her play Roxanne Takes the Bronx Bound One Train performed in the Secret Theatre's Act One: One Act Festival.

Sex Diaries of an Ex-Catholic will be in the Chapel at the Center at West Park (165 W 86th Street, Entrance on Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024). Tickets and further details can be found on their website: https://www.centeratwestpark.org/evolution-festival-2024/.

