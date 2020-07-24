SEGAL TALKS Week 17 to Feature Adelheid Roosen, Melanie Joseph and More

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the 17th weekly line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS, which was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers, and academics will talk daily for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in NYC and the US creating original content.

The newly introduced ad-free SEGAL TALKS will be live-streamed in English from Monday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons and on the Segal Center Facebook. All the previous SEGAL TALKS will be found on HowlRound, the Segal Center Facebook, and the Segal Center YouTube Channel. The Segal Theatre Center will raise money for theatre artists and companies. This program is in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College

Week 17 Participants: ACIA GRAY, Deborah Mitchell, TONY WAAG (US); Carl Hancock Rux (US); PHILIPPE QUESNE (France); Betty Shamieh (NYC); ADELHEID ROOSEN & Melanie Joseph (Netherlands/US)

Adelheid Roosen is a Dutch theatre practitioner, actor, drama teacher and writer. In her theatre and film productions she often engages with controversial subjects such as honour killings, domestic violence, sexuality in the Islamic cultures, her mother's Alzheimer's disease. Everything can and must take place in the public sphere. Inspired by her experiences researching, writing and directing a trilogy about Muslim immigrants (1997-2006), Roosen developed a method through which theatre practitioners are 'adopted' by the local residents of a neighbourhood for a period of two weeks to ensure the formation of deep and genuine relationships with the 'other' and allow the artists to collect material based on real life experiences. The method has since taken root in both the national and international theatre world. In 2019, she won the Harpers Bazaar Woman of the Year Audience Award.

Adelheid has been teaching at the Academy of Theatre and Dance in Amsterdam for 33 years.

Melanie Joseph is a theatre maker and the founding Artistic Producer of The Foundry Theatre which she led for 25 years. She's the editor/contributing writer of A MOMENT ON THE CLOCK OF THE WORLD, A Foundry Theatre Production (Haymarket Books) which tracks the evolving inquiry the company pursued with its aesthetic and political activities. Joseph is a recipient of the Doris Duke Artist Prize, a Lucille Lortel award for Creative Producing, a Skirball-Kennis T.I.M.E. Artist Prize, and she has twice been honored with special Obie Awards for "creating cutting edge work" and "engaging artists in some of the thorniest issues of the world we inhabit.

