Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Room 15 Presents SHADOW BOXING By James Gaddas

Running Feburary 27th-March 7th 2021.

Feb. 1, 2021  

Room 15 Presents SHADOW BOXING By James GaddasRoom 15 Theater Group announced today that the company will present a limited engagement of 'Shadow Boxing', a play by English actor and writer James Gaddas. 'Shadow Boxing', a one-man performance piece, will be directed by Graydon Gund and will feature Alex Montaldo as protagonist Flynn.

An emotionally intense and highly physical piece. The son of a boxer who couldn't win, Flynn becomes a successful fighter through utter dedication. But is his grueling training merely an avoidance tactic? A crisis builds as he moves towards the title fight and the drama hurtles to a shattering conclusion.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the production please visit https://shadowboxing.bpt.me.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Sticker
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows
The Shed Presents New Audio Tour and Film FIGHTING DARK Photo

The Shed Presents New Audio Tour and Film FIGHTING DARK

The Gay Divorcees Present 1-855-GAY-DIVO Photo

The Gay Divorcees Present 1-855-GAY-DIVO

Members Of NYCs Theatre Community Salute Black Lives Matter With New Public Service Announ Photo

Members Of NYC's Theatre Community Salute Black Lives Matter With New Public Service Announcement

Theatre East Announces World Premiere Of PROCESSING... By Petra Brusiloff Photo

Theatre East Announces World Premiere Of PROCESSING... By Petra Brusiloff


More Hot Stories For You

  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • Cyrano Theatre Company to Present 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
  • FIGHT FOR THE SPOTLIGHT All-Alaska Talent Competition Launches
  • Community Artist Projects Underway With COVID Radio