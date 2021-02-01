Room 15 Presents SHADOW BOXING By James Gaddas

Room 15 Theater Group announced today that the company will present a limited engagement of 'Shadow Boxing', a play by English actor and writer James Gaddas. 'Shadow Boxing', a one-man performance piece, will be directed by Graydon Gund and will feature Alex Montaldo as protagonist Flynn.

An emotionally intense and highly physical piece. The son of a boxer who couldn't win, Flynn becomes a successful fighter through utter dedication. But is his grueling training merely an avoidance tactic? A crisis builds as he moves towards the title fight and the drama hurtles to a shattering conclusion.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the production please visit https://shadowboxing.bpt.me.