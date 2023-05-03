Rooftop Musical Society Presents ISLAND SONG: An Immersive Musical Experience

This May, immersive musical theater company Rooftop Musical Society is proud to present a limited-run production of "Island Song" (5/18-21), in a warehouse in Bushwick, Brooklyn. From the acclaimed songwriting duo Sam Carner & Derek Gregor, this inspiring pop-rock musical examines the struggle of finding love, success, and oneself in the metaphorical and literal island of New York City.

Known for creating unique theatrical experiences, this site-specific production will take place inside the Brooklyn warehouse space "We Are Here" (563 Johnson Avenue) and features interactive elements and an immersive pre-show experience, which begins 1 hour before showtime.

When you arrive, you'll enter the world of The Gardner, our fictional, Bushwick oasis. At The Gardner, you can escape the relentless pace of the city and make meaningful connections in a community of like-minded residents. Enjoy a drink at 'Cafe Deluxe', wander through our living and work spaces, and take in the skyline from our beautiful terrace. Then settle in as our residents sing the stories that make their Island Songs unique.

This limited-run production has three evening and two matinee performances:

Evening performance schedule - May 18, 19, 20- 8PM

Matinee performance schedule - May 20, 21 - 2PM