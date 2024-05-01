Wagner College Theatre Reveals 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wagner College Theatre has announced its 2024-25 season of storytelling! Check out the lineup below!

Consistently ranked in the top 5 collegiate theater programs in the nation, WCT performers frequently go on to Broadway and beyond. See these future stars today, just around the corner, and for a fraction of the price. For more information and tickets visit wagner.edu/theatre. Individual tickets go on sale September 15th, 2024. Subscription pre-sale is available now; email boxoffice@wagner.edu for more information.

MAIN HALL THEATRE

WCT Dance

Celebrating the beauty of dance and physical communication, Wagner College Theatre Dance presents a collage of dance pieces, each with something different to say. Choreographed by Wagner Dance Faculty and selected students, WCT Dance will explore themes like finding meaning and beauty in repetition, the tension and relationship between the body and the environment, the universality and mythology of The Seven Deadly Sins, and much more. Guest choreographer Caterina Rago will also be returning with excerpts from her ballet, Morso D'Amore, powerful for its use of confrontation and subterfuge. Traversing an array of styles, WCT Dance is always rooted in a commitment to meaningful storytelling and healthy technique.

Conceived of by Wagner College Professor and Head of Dance, Rusty Curcio, WCT Dance runs October 17, 18, 19 at 8:00PM and on October 19, 20 at 2:00PM.

City of Angels

Book by Larry Gelbart, Music by Cy Coleman, Lyrics by David Zippel

Winner of five 1990 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and boasting a swinging score by Cy Coleman (Sweet Charity), City of Angels tells the dueling stories of successful young writer Stine, struggling to maintain creative control of his latest crime novel as it's being adapted into a major motion picture, and the hard-boiled adventures of his Private Investigator protagonist, Stone. Keeping the two worlds separate is hard enough, but when the line between Stine's reality and Stone's film-noir fantasy begins to blur, hilarity and thrills ensue. A glorious musical comedy which is equal parts love letter to Golden Age Hollywood and homage to classic detective yarns such as The Maltese Falcon, City of Angels will keep your toes tapping as you sit on the very edge of your seat.

Directed by Prof. Brian Sgambati and Music Directed by Dr. Lauri Young, lose yourself in the City of Angels on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 at 8:00PM and on November 16, 23, 24 at 2:00PM.

Once Upon a Mattress

Music by Mary Rodgers, Lyrics by Marshall Barer

Book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer

Once upon a time, in a kingdom far away, lived the domineering Queen Aggravain, the cursed King Sextimus, and the mousy Prince Dauntless. In order to keep the unmarried, the Queen has decreed that only the princess who can pass her impossible test may marry the Prince. After rejecting princess after princess, the Queen has met her match: the brash and charming Winnifred the Woebegone. This hilariously irreverent comedy updates the classic fairytale "The Princess and the Pea" and features some of musical theater's most beloved melodies like "Shy" and "In a Little While."

Music Directed by Dr. Lauri Young, catch the giggles and maybe a dream on March 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15 at 8:00PM and on March 8, 15, 16 at 2:00PM.

Let it Be

A Musical Celebration of the Beatles

Developed for the stage by Stageworks Productions and Annerin Productions

Originally conceived by Maggie Pitts

Set in the turbulent times of the 1960s and 1970s at the height of the Vietnam War, Let it Be follows a group of teenage friends and their intertwining stories as they struggle with the unrest of the country, their loss of innocence, and their long journey home. Told solely through the stirring music and compelling lyrics of The Beatles, Let it Be explores the universal themes of love, loss, joy, and desire.

Directed by Prof. Michele Pawk and Music Directed by Joshua Sottile, with Music Supervision by Wendy Cavett. April 24, 25, 26 & May 1, 2, 3 at 8:00PM and on April 26 & May 3, 4 at 2:00PM

STAGE ONE

The celebration of storytelling continues in our intimate black-box theater. Witness the genesis of ancient legends, the retelling of treasured masterpieces, the backstage drama at Versaille, and the unfolding of our own history as we live it. In Stage One, everyone gets the best seat in the house and for only $10.

Daughters of Leda

by Remy Van Collen

Returning to Stage One after last year's workshop, Daughters of Leda is a contemporary retelling of the events of the Iliad and Oresteia focused around the Three Princesses of Sparta: Helen, Clytemnestra, and Phoebe. Following the young women as they grow up and grow apart, the play traces their paths of love, loss, vengeance, justice, and forgiveness as their names and stories become myth and legend.

October 3, 4, 5 at 7:30PM and October 5, 6 at 2:00PM

And Away We Go

by Terrence McNally

Why would anyone want to pursue a life in the theatre? In And Away We Go, Terrence McNally lovingly ponders that question. Written for six actors playing thirty-six theatre makers, the play hilariously hurtles through two millennia of theatre history. We begin backstage in ancient Athens, jump to Shakespeare's Globe, travel to Versaille's Royal Theatre on the eve of revolution, detour through Stanislavsky's Moscow Arts Theatre in 1896, stop by The Coconut Grove in the nineteen-fifties, and land in the present day with a resident theatre company on the eve of their final performance. And Away We Go is McNally's love letter to the theatre.

November 21, 22, 23 at 7:30PM and November 23, 24 at 2:00PM

Romeo and Juliet

by William Shakespeare

Captivating audiences for over 400 hundred years, Shakespeare's masterpiece proves the timeless appeal of love, tragedy, and fate. Directed by Wagner College Prof. Mickey Tennenbaum, the legendary star-crossed lovers find new life once again in Wagner College's Stage One venue.

February 20, 21, 22 at 7:30PM and February 22, 23 at 2:00PM

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

by Will Arbery

Four young conservatives have gathered at a backyard after-party in Wyoming. They've returned home to toast their mentor, Gina, newly inducted as president of a tiny Catholic college. Before long, their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos, clashing generational politics, and a vicious fight to be understood. On a chilly night in the middle of America, Will Arbery's haunting play offers grace and disarming clarity, speaking to the heart of a country at war with itself.

May 1, 2, 3 at 7:30PM and May 3, 4 at 2:00PM

Contact the box office for all the details: 718-390-3259, boxoffice@wagner.edu or visit us at https://wagner.edu/theatre

Play Broadway Games