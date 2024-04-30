Photos: First Look At UNTIL At Theater For The New City

Get a first look at Theater for the New City's "Until," running for two more weeks at Theater for the New City's Until, May 2- May 5 and May 9- May 12. See photos from the production.

Until is set in no specific time. Person 1 and Person 2, deeply in love, wander through the cosmos. However, when they reach a sign that reads "The End of Time" they begin to question their promises to one another.

As couples prance past them without a second thought, Person 1 and Person 2 struggle to move forward. What follows is a journey through the unforeseen complexities of identity, grief, and love when presented with a definitive end. Who are we beyond "forever"?

Link to Tickets



Jordan Chin, Florence Glavin, Liz Dutton, and Abbey Rice



Until at Theater for the New City



