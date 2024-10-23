Robert Galinsky's REQUIEM FOR THE WRETCHED Comes to the International Human Rights Arts Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed actor, playwright, and director Robert Galinsky will debut his latest work, Requiem for the Wretched, as part of the International Human Rights Arts Festival's Ten Minute Play Festival at The Tank on Monday, December 9, 2024. This powerful two-hander stars Alexis Sadé Sailes and Galinsky.

Requiem for the Wretched draws from true stories and real people, presenting the harrowing journey of a young woman battling medication withdrawal. On a sweltering day, with temperatures soaring to 102 degrees, she seeks refuge in a park, only to encounter a hot dog vendor whose seemingly kind demeanor takes a dark and sinister turn. As their interaction intensifies, the woman must confront not only her physical anguish but also the growing menace of the vendor. She is left questioning whether the true danger lies in her withdrawal, the oppressive heat, or the unsettling man before her.

This slow-burning thriller builds to an explosive and chilling climax, with Alexis Sadé Sailes delivering a raw and gripping performance that embodies desperation and fear. In just twelve minutes, Galinsky crafts a dark and suspenseful narrative that leaves an indelible mark long after the final word is spoken.

Galinsky’s dedication to using storytelling as a powerful tool for societal reflection is evident in "Requiem for the Wretched." This intense piece seamlessly intertwines personal narratives with broader human rights issues, making it a compelling highlight of the International Human Rights Arts Festival.

Known on stage as ALEXIS SADÉ SAILES is a dynamic NYC-based actor originally from Virginia Beach, VA. She honed her craft at the prestigious Stella Adler Acting Studio in New York, adding a classical edge to her versatile performances. A graduate of the University of Alabama with dual degrees in Theatre and Telecommunications, her passion for acting led her to Atlanta, GA, and later to Paris, where she studied acting at La Femis. Sailes' rich blend of experiences across the globe informs her stage and screen performances, bringing depth and vulnerability to each role. Recent credits include Stick Fly and “Greyson Family Christmas” (Bounce TV, Freevee, Amazon Prime).

Robert Galinsky (Writer/Director/Actor)is a multifaceted director, playwright, and actor. He currently teaches at the Juilliard School in the Jazz Studies Department and at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, and recently lectured at Oxford University on “Literacy and Teenagers in Prison.” Galinsky made his Off-Broadway debut with his acclaimed solo show, The Bench, A Homeless Love Story, and directed the award-winning solo show Tripping On Life by Lin Shaye. His work with incarcerated individuals, artists, and C-suite executives has made him a leader in combining art with activism.

The creative team includes Sophia Plaushin (Production Design), Melanie Wong (Sound Design), Will Van Praagh (Set Design/Construction), Alexia Ocampo(Set/Scenic Painter), and Sabina Shakur (Costumes/Props).

