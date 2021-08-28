Rising Sun Performance Company Returns To Governors Island This Sunday

Founding Artistic Director Akia Squitieri announced today that Rising Sun Performance Company will be returning to Governors Island this Sunday, August 29th. This new date is their "rain date" due to canceled performances last week from Hurricane Henry.

Rising Sun Performance Company's Theatre for Young Audience Festival promises to be entertaining, interactive, and inspirational for audiences of all ages. The cast of professionals are not only gifted performers but passionate members of the NYC arts community and dedicated to awakening young imaginations and sparking a light for the performing arts.

The festival will be presented on Governors Island multiple times each day from 11:30 am-4:30 pm. The festival will perform at various places across the island, using the local environments and sounds of the park. With each play being 45 minutes or less and spreading across different times, families can easily attend all four plays as they wander the grounds and enjoy all that the Island has to offer.

Locations include Castle Williams, The Oval, and the Lawns near Colonels Row.

Puka Who

by E.R Merwin

directed by Eric Parness

assistant directed by Akia Squitieri

choreography by Paulina Tobar

stage-managed by Paulina Tobar

featuring: Maggie Kissinger, Monique Pappas, Sean Phillips, Jose Vargas & Molly Bader

The story centers on a new park ranger with night patrol duties of Castle Williams. During her night watch, she encounters a furry and mischievous "Puka" and has an adventure of learning and exploration with the help of her new Puka friend and the ghost of a young soldier who used to live on the Island in 1854.

Costume Design for all plays by Catherine Fisher

Properties, production design support, creative consultation by Akia Squitieri

Environmental Storytelling Devised By Akia Squitieri

Production Stage Manager Madeleine Blossom

Covid Safety officers David Stallings & Mateo Moreno

Graphic Design Rachael Langton

Social Media Jennifer Iris Rivera

Accessibility Coordination Rebecca Kane

All performances are lawn seating, and audiences are encouraged to bring their own blankets or seating. We encourage guests to visit our social media and website for inclement weather notifications.

With safety being of the highest priority the cast, crew, and creatives of the production are all fully vaccinated, tested on a weekly basis, and following a strict safety protocol led by a team of certified health & safety compliance officers.

Performances are free and subject to change due to weather.

Donations are welcome and appreciated but not required for attendance.

For information, location maps, and details visit www.risingsunnyc.com

This Sinking Island is being presented as an Actors Equity Showcase Code Production

* Actor is appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Akia Squitieri, Creative & Artistic Director is one of 500 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

Over the course of three award cycles, more than 3,000 artists will receive $5,000 grants to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs this summer and fall. Artists can use the grant to create new work or phase of work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline.

Members of the public can participate in City Artist Corps Grants programming by following the hashtag #CityArtistCorps on social media.