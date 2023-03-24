Richard Ploetz's THE COUNTRY PLAY To Have World Premiere At Theater For The New City

A peaceful retirement is turned upside down by two unexpected house guests in Richard Ploetz's THE COUNTRY PLAY. The production will have its World Premiere at Theater for the New City (TNC) with opening night scheduled for April 27. The play runs until May 14 and is directed by Job Ethan Christenson.

The Country Play was inspired and loosely drawn from events from Ploetz's 20+ years in his country house in Northwestern Connecticut. Born in Metuchen, NJ, Ploetz grew up outside of Albany and has lived in the same East Village walk-up apartment (on Saint Marks Place) since 1975. A lifelong New Yorker, Ploetz escapes to the country whenever he can. His first play, written in a cabin in Northern Vermont in 1969, led to his studying playwriting at the Yale Drama School.

Crystal Field, Founder and Executive Director of Theater for the New City, shared her thoughts on the production: "I'm thrilled to be producing The Country Play by Richard Ploetz in April. This is Richard's fifth production at Theater for the New City, and, as always, his words and his characters are both magical and true." Ploetz's previous productions at TNC include Deceit (2013), Versailles (2014), Old Flame (2015), and Dining with Ploetz (2019).

Michael Turner is spending the summer that begins his retirement at his family's country house. Settling in to write the great American novel, he looks forward to spending time with his only child who is leaving for Yale in the fall. The presence of Michael's overbearing college roommate and his successful novelist stepmother complicate everyone's plans resulting in unexpected consequences.

The cast features Stan Buturla, Marc Castle, Matt Corry, Steve Macarus, Calli Medley, Elizabeth Murray, Lué McWilliams, Nick Ruggeri, and Alyssa Simon.

The creative team includes scenic design by Mark Marcante, and lighting design by Alex Bartenieff. The assistant director is Jason Campbell and stage management is by Rebecca Kaplan. Produced by Nedworks, Inc. with Carol Dudgeon as producer.

The Country Play runs April 27 - May 14, with performances Thursday - Saturday at 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Performances take place at Theater for the New City (Cino Theater), 155 1st Avenue (Between 9th & 10th Street), New York City, NY 10003. Subways: L to 1st Avenue, 4/6 to Astor Place, F to 2nd Avenue, R/W to 8th Street. Running time 95 minutes. Tickets are $18 for general, $12 students/seniors and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232889®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35441%2Fproduction%2F1153573?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

More info available at www.nedworksproductions.org & www.theaterforthenewcity.net.

Richard Ploetz (Playwright) studied Playwriting at the Yale School of Drama and received an MFA from Columbia. He has had plays produced in New York City at the WPA Theater, Playwrights Horizons, Theater Genesis, LaMaMa ETC, Emerging Artists Theater, and Theater for the New City. In California his play Oli's Icecream Suit was produced at West Coast Repertory Theatre. He has published short stories in literary magazines; his children's book, THE KOOKEN, was brought out by Henry Holt. Clement Oubrerie, graphic artist, and Richard collaborated on NEDTOONS, a cartoon series featuring Ned, a corgi. Richard has taught composition and playwriting at NYU. He is a long-term instructor at Lehman College's Adult Learning Center. He has received numerous writing grants, and a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship. He is a member of Emerging Artists Theater, and The Dramatists Guild. www.richardploetz.com

-Job Ethan Christenson (Director) is a playwright, director, and performer in New York City. He was the Artistic Director/Development Director for Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park for the past six years. As a playwright, Job Ethan Christenson has written The Theist, Mfundo, Where the Wild Ones Play, Out of the Human Town, The Living Trees, The Rigger, In Bed I, II, III: An Anthology. His plays are published by Indie Theatre Now. www.jobethanchristenson.com