Rhonda "Passion" Hansome will direct "The Blackbird Trilogy"- a musical showcase - as part of the sixth annual International Human Rights Art Festival (IHRAF) - on Saturday, December 14, 2024 @ 7:00pm at The TANK NYC (312 W. 36th Street) in Manhattan. Tickets for the evening Celebration of Human Rights At Night performance block are $25 (plus fees) and for further information, go to: thetanknyc.org or call 212.563.6269.

Hansome- a Brooklyn native and award- winning off-Broadway director with over 40 credits at venues located in the NYC-metropolitan area - will direct the multidisciplinary "Trilogy" (Piece of Pie, There's More To Being Free and Stand For the People) which creator / performer Lindsey Wilson describes as " a compelling musical endeavor which captures the profound struggle for true freedom in America through original songs."

Scheduled to take place between December 9th - 15th, 2024, the IHRAF will feature 60 different performances in 12 performing "blocks.” The Festival is presented by the International Human Rights Art Movement which seeks to "amplify the critical voices of artists around the world." For additional info, go to: https://humanrightsartmovement.org/ihraf-festival-2024

Located between 8th & 9th Avenues, The Tank-which can be reached via the "A", "C" or "E" to 34th Street-Penn Station - which was founded in 2003 - is "an OBIE Award-winning multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling."



For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to rhondahansome.com.

