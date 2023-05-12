Review: THE HABIT OF ART at 59E59 Theaters-A Fascinating View of Theatre and Relationships

The Habit of Art by Original Theater is now being performed at 59E59 Theaters through May 28th.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555 Photo 1 Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555
Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway Photo 2 Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway
DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Th Photo 3 DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Theatre
The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab Photo 4 The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab

The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab

"Great acting is a toolbox." By Kay in The Habit of Art

Insightful, comical, and wonderfully presented, The Habit of Art by Original Theater is now being performed at 59E59 Theaters through May 28th. Finely written by Alan Bennett and excellently directed by Phillip Franks, the show's cast of seven actors shines bright on the Upper East Side stage. The Habit of Art is part of the Theaters' exciting Brits Off Broadway line-up of shows.

This play-within-a-play is set in a rehearsal room where a theatre company is working on "Caliban's Day" and are challenged to practice without the presence of the director. Their play tells of the aging British American Poet, W.H Auden who is living a lonely life. Enter Benjamin Britten, the British composer, conductor and pianist who hasn't seen Auden for 25 years yet is seeking advice for his new opera, Death in Venice. The two men engage in a fascinating and sometimes contentious discourse about their pasts and what the future holds. In full rehearsal mode, the cast and production team of "Caliban's Day" carry on while they often pause to question the dialogue, character motivations, and staging much to the annoyance of the play's author.

The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab

The troupe of actors in The Habit of Art masters the play's ecclectic characters and deliver Alan Bennett's sharp dialogue with humor and verve. They include Matthew Kelly as Fitz who plays W.H. Auden; Stephen Boxer as Henry who plays Benjamin Britten; Benjamin Chandler as Tim who plays Stuart; Jessica Dennis as George, the Assistant Stage Manager; Robert Mountford as Neil, the author of Caliban's Day; Veronica Roberts as Kay, the Company Stage Manager; and John Wark as Donald who plays Humphrey Carpenter.

The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab

Memorable scenes from the production of "Caliban's Day" include Humphrey as a reporter tasked to interview Auden; Stuart arriving at Auden's apartment for paid sexual favors; Kay and George portraying pieces of furniture; Britten telling Auden about the plans for his opera; Neil becoming exasperated by the actors; Auden and Britten talking about their partners; and Kay's discussion about how actors really feel.

The Habit of Art's Creative Team has done a great job of bringing the show to the stage. The Team includes design by Adrian Linford; lighting design by Johanna Town; and sound and musical arrangement by Max Pappenheim. Joyce Nettles is the Casting Director and Tim Speechley serves as the Company Stage Manager. The promotional photography is by Michael Wharley and the artwork is by Sam Charrington.

The Habit of Art is a show that will resonate with anyone who enjoys theatre as it is a clever view of actors and their artistic approaches. See it while you can at 59E59 Theaters. The show runs for 1 hour and 55 minutes with one 15 intermission. The Theaters are located at 59 East 59th Street (between Madison and Park Avenues).

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

Cast Revealed For STRAPPED at The Downtown Urban Arts Festival Photo
Cast Revealed For STRAPPED at The Downtown Urban Arts Festival

The Creative Co-Lab, in partnership with The Downtown Urban Arts Festival, is proud to announce casting for the showcase production of sTrapped, a new play by Arelia Johnson & Award-winning playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson. Wilson is set to direct the piece, which follows seven strangers as they navigate conversations surrounding race, intimacy, trauma, sex, and sexual identity. 

92NY Shares Acclaimed Performance of Under Milk Wood Starring Michael Sheen Photo
92NY Shares Acclaimed Performance of "Under Milk Wood" Starring Michael Sheen

92NY’s Unterberg Poetry Center celebrates the ninth annual International Dylan Thomas Day (on May 14) by sharing video of an acclaimed 2014 performance of Thomas’ timeless “play for voices” - Under Milk Wood – starring actor Michael Sheen and an all-Welsh cast.  

Emerging Artists Theatre Now Accepting Submissions For Their Fall Spark Theatre Festival N Photo
Emerging Artists Theatre Now Accepting Submissions For Their Fall Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT) is seeking submissions for their Fall Spark Theatre Festival NYC. The festival is scheduled to run October 30th through November 19th at the 28th Street Theater (TADA Theater) in the Flatiron district.

Leslie Bramms New Play, MOLLY JONES STEALS HOME Will Be Presented At Alchemical Studio Photo
Leslie Bramm's New Play, MOLLY JONES STEALS HOME Will Be Presented At Alchemical Studio

Leslie Bramm's new play, Molly Jones Steals Home, will be presented at Alchemical Studio in NYC at May 21 st 7pm. Directed by Saki Kawamura.


From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

ST PIERRE BRIOCHE LOAF for Mother's Day Brunching-Delectable RecipesST PIERRE BRIOCHE LOAF for Mother's Day Brunching-Delectable Recipes
Review: THE HABIT OF ART at 59E59 Theaters-A Fascinating View of Theatre and RelationshipsReview: THE HABIT OF ART at 59E59 Theaters-A Fascinating View of Theatre and Relationships
GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE Brings Two New Captivating Exhibitions to Hamilton, NJGROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE Brings Two New Captivating Exhibitions to Hamilton, NJ
WINE VILLAGE Comes to Baltimore 5/11 to 5/29WINE VILLAGE Comes to Baltimore 5/11 to 5/29

Videos

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reflection of A Shadow
Teatro Latea (5/16-5/20)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia! An Interactive Sing-a-long Party, Hosted by Ms. Zilbert
The Cell Theatre (5/18-5/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Six Degrees of Separation
TADA! Theater (5/05-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Training a Goldfish
Teatro Latea (5/11-5/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival: Bowie in Warsaw
Bohemian National Hall (6/02-6/03)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hugo Saves Christmas...in May!
Roaring Epiphany Theater Company (5/20-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival: The Mystic Shimmer
Bohemian National Hall (6/10-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU