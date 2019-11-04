Repeat Show Announced For NANCY REDMAN At United Solo Festival

Nancy Redman RETURNS - AGAIN - TO THE UNITED SOLO FESTIVAL as The Best Of The Festival's First Decade with a repeat performance of 'AT Wit's End: A HOME FOR RETIRED COMICS'.

Written and Performed by Nancy Redman Directed by BILL COSGRIFF , Saturday, November 16 at 4 PM United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street Tickets: $45 + $2.25 theatre restoration charge Reservations: Telecharge at 212.239.6200 or www.telecharge.com



YES, BY POPULAR DEMAND! Actress/playwright/stand-up comedian Nancy Redman has been invited by the United Solo Theatre Festival for a repeat performance of her new one-woman show, "At Wit's End: A Home for Retired Comics", Saturday, November 16 at 4 PM at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street.

Nancy is delighted to have as director of her new show the multi-talented Bill Cosgriff, an award winning playwright, actor, and director.

Nancy's past three appearances at the United Solo Theatre Festival - the world's largest solo theatre festival currently in its 10th anniversary season - earned her three special awards. For her one-woman shows: The Doctor Is Not In and CLUTTER: I'm Saving My Life and It's Killing Me, she was honored with the Best Comedian Award. For her EMERGENCY A La Carte, she was named Best Stand-Up.

Actress, stand-up, and playwright, Nancy Redman has rightfully earned a place in the top echelon of the nation's comedians, with appearances on Stage, TV, and Film.

TV appearances include Girl's Night Out (Lifetime), The Oprah Winfrey Show, and America's Funniest People (ABC), where she was a two-time prizewinner.

On film, she had a featured role as Connie in the movie Rescuing Desire, with Allison Janney.



Recent acting appearances on stage include roles in Mark Levine's Fast Food Voices, produced by the American Renaissance Theater Company; Mothballs, Pills, and Pie and She Got Off The Couch, both at The Dixon Place; Terry Gross, in Meeting Terry Gross, at WorkShop Theater's Mainstage; Monkey, at La MaMa; and For Art, at HB Studio Playwrights Theatre.

Nancy worked regularly as comedian and emcee at Dangerfield's in New York, was "opening act" for Charo, Soupy Sales, Chubby Checker, and Jackie Mason. Nancy entertained the troops for two months after the first Persian Gulf War. She was a member of the Comic Strip Improv Group. Nancy wrote and performed three award-winning one-woman shows at the United Solo Theatre Festival: The Doctor Is Not In (A sci-fi comedy exploring the Hypocrisy of Hippocrates) and CLUTTER: I'm Saving My Life and It's Killing Me (Nancy, a hoarder, attempts to break her addiction after her landlord gives her an eviction notice with one week to get rid of her clutter), both of which earned her the Best Comedian Award. She received the Best Stand-Up Award for her EMERGENCY A La Carte (A comedian dies and finds that death is her toughest audience).

Nancy studied acting at HB Studio -- with Austin Pendleton and Karen Ludwig; and playwriting with Donna de Matteo. She studied improvisation with Second City's Martin Harvey Friedberg, Paul Sills, and Dick Schaal. She has also written comedy for corporate shows, internet companies, and magazines.

Director BILL COSGRIFF has written eight full-length plays and dozens of one-acts. One of the most recent, Vanya Goes Vegas, which he also directed, ran in Equity Showcase at CAP21, to sold out houses and rave reviews. His Rio Rita was a finalist at the Eugene O'Neill Playwrights Conference in 2009 and won the 2013 Thomas Barbour Memorial Playwrights Award. His comedy, Deathclaw 7: The Escape, was produced on Theatre Row and was a finalist in the Lark Theatre Company's Playwright's Week.

Other award-winning works include The Eighth Wonder and Chekhov Out West. Cosgriff's one-act, The Art of Escape, was presented in 2018 at the American Renaissance Theatre Company, where he is also currently Artistic Advisor.

Cosgriff was an original member of Curt Dempster's Playwrights Lab at Ensemble Studio Theatre, and studied playwriting with Dempster, Ed Bullins, Will Scheffer, Arthur Giron, and Cassandra Medley, and acting with Larry Moss and Warren Robertson.

The versatile Cosgriff co-wrote and directed the successful revue Oh Sappho, Oh Wilde! at The Duplex, and has had readings at The Public Theater, The Neighborhood Playhouse, and many other noted venues.





