Red Caravan Presents Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE

Red Caravan presents a new take on William Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, adapted & directed by Andrew Willis-Woodward with original music by Rona Siddiqui. Presented as an AEA Approved Showcase, this stripped-down concept presentation of Measure for Measure begins a very limited engagement of 3 performances on Saturday, June 8th at 3PM, continuing on Monday June 10th at 7PM, and closing on Tuesday June 11th at 7PM. Performances will take place at Molloy Studios at the Manhattan Center (50 Broadway, 4th floor, Studio 405). Tickets are $15, available on Artful.ly and at www.redcaravanco.com. Industry ticket requests can be made at www.redcaravanco.com or via email to info@redcaravanco.com.

Set in a time that could be now and a place that could be here, the world of this Measure for Measure is harshly divided along gender lines. When a new deputy begins enforcing some of society's strictest laws, a woman must plead to save her brother from execution. Through Shakespeare's poetic language, Willis-Woodward's new adaptation, and Siddiqui's original compositions, moral authority, "law" and "order," and the extensive impact of patriarchy are unearthed in this ensemble-driven retelling of the 17th century classic "comedy."

The cast features Lucas Brahme, Christina D. Eskridge, Marisa Jones, Lorenzo Landini*, Joseph J. Menino*, Doug Paulson*, Meghann Reynolds*, Griffin Stanton-Ameisen*, and Temesgen Tocruray. The production team includes stage management by Ellen Mischinski, assistant direction and dramaturgy by Victoria McNaughton, and additional producing by Jeremy Karafin. An earlier version of this adaptation was originally presented as a part of the 2018 Powerhouse Theater Festival at Vassar College.

*Equity member appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Rona Siddiqui (Composer) is an NYC-based composer/lyricist. Musicals: Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, One Good Day,The Tin,Treasure in NYC. Commissions: Atlantic Theater Company, 24-Hour Musicals, Prospect Theater Company, The Civilians, NYC Gay Men's Chorus, 52nd St Project. Performed at: The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below, New York City Center. Awards: ASCAP Foundation Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart Award and the ASCAP Foundation/Max Dreyfus Scholarship. Music direction: A Strange Loop, Bella: An American Tall Tale, Who's Your Baghdaddy? Or How I Started the Iraq War. Orchestration: Broadway Backwards, Gay Men's Chorus, Broadway Records, NAMT gala. www.ronasiddiqui.com

Andrew Willis-Woodward (Director) is a New York City based director and actor. Recent directing: On The Town (Molloy College), Measure For Measure and Cymbeline (Powerhouse Summer Theater), Legally Blonde (Dutchess Community College), RubberMatch (Red Caravan), Back (Poetic Theater Productions), Charlotte's Web (TheatreWorks USA Tour). Graduate of Stanford University and CAP21; San Francisco Bay Area Theater Critics' Circle Award winner; co-founder of the RED CARAVAN theater company; company member of Poetic Theater Productions. www.andrewwilliswoodward.com

Red Caravan (Producer) is a collective of artists aiming to tell relevant, human stories through accessible, high-quality theater and community based advocacy. Past productions: Red Caravan Presents: The Beehive Collective, Period Plays, RubberMatch by Paz Pardo, and Red Caravan Reads. Current members: Rosie Kolbo, Sarah Matteucci, Andrew Willis-Woodward. www.redcaravanco.com





