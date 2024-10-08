Red Bull Theater's MEDEA: RE-VERSED Extends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The acclaimed Off-Broadway engagement of the World Premiere of Medea: Re-Versed will extend one additional week through October 20th to accommodate demand. Presented by Red Bull Theater (Jesse Berger, Founder and Artistic Director; Martin Giannini, Executive Director) and Bedlam, this is a co-production with Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Originally commissioned and developed by Red Bull Theater, the rolling World Premiere recently completed its engagement outdoors at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival prior to this Off-Broadway premiere.



Medea: Re-Versed is written by Luis Quintero, co-conceived and directed by RBT Associate Artistic Director Nathan Winkelstein, This limited engagement at the Sheen Center Frank Shiner Theatre (18 Bleecker Street, between Mott and Elizabeth) will continue through October 20th only. The additional performances (October 14th - 20th) will be Monday and Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30PM; Sunday at 2:30pm.

