Reading of F.O.M.O Comes to Pubkey

The world is evolving rapidly. Just five or six years ago, terms like "blockchain" and "Bitcoin" were unfamiliar to most people. Yet, since 2020, these words have entered the mainstream, with Bitcoin's value surpassing gold-climbing at the moment of this article to more than $100,000 per coin, compared to its humble beginnings in 2010 when it was at $0.004 and a person purchased two pizzas for 10.000 Bitcoins.

Bitcoin has become a cultural phenomenon, but not without controversy. Some associate it with memecoins-volatile cryptocurrencies that have caused fortunes to rise and fall overnight. Many have been drawn by the dream of quick riches, only to see their savings evaporate. Others have made money but lost it to greed, while a savvy few have walked away with life-changing earnings. In the crypto world, one phrase echoes loudly: "Only invest what you can afford to lose."

However, Bitcoin and the crypto universe are far more than money and speculation. This technology represents the next evolution of our economic and financial systems. It has given rise to vibrant communities, countless success stories, and enduring mysteries-like the true identity of its enigmatic creator, known only as Satoshi Nakamoto.

These themes, and more, take center stage in the show F.O.M.O., which will have its first public reading this Wednesday, January 29th, at 5:00 PM at Pubkey (85 Washington Pl, New York, NY 10011, close to the West 4th subway station), New York City's first Bitcoin bar, where you can pay for food and drinks with Bitcoin. They also accept the traditional payment ways.

Step out of your comfort zone, break free from your algorithm, and experience this revolutionary moment in history. Don't miss your chance to engage with the most transformative movement of our time.

F.O.M.O. is produced and directed by the Argentine performer, Juan Pablo Mendive (@mendivejuan), making his debut as a director and producer and the show will be starred by the international Norwegian actor, Jonas Kobberdal (@koberddal), bringing this story to life with his exceptional talent and authenticity.

Follow any of their updates in F.O.M.O. Instagram account: @f.o.m.o.25

